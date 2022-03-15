Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.03.2022
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
GlobeNewswire
15.03.2022 | 17:17
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Information from the Issuer Surveillance function at Nasdaq Stockholm with regards to ESMA's public statement addressing the war in Ukraine and its impact on EU financial markets (4/22)

The Issuer Surveillance function at Nasdaq Stockholm AB would like to draw the
issuers' attention to the statement published by the European Securities and
Markets Authority ("ESMA") on March 14, 2022, addressing the war in Ukraine and
its impact on EU financial markets. 

ESMA's mission is to enhance investor protection and promote stable and orderly
financial markets. In its statement, ESMA makes the following market
recommendations: 

 -- Sanctions compliance:

 financial market participants should ensure they comply with the relevant
   EU sanctions and monitor for any further restrictions.


 -- Market disclosure:

 issuers should disclose as soon as possible any inside information
   concerning the impacts of the crisis on their fundamentals, prospects, and
   financial situation in line with their transparency obligations under the
   Market Abuse Regulation, unless the conditions for a delayed disclosure are
   met.


 -- Financial reporting:

 issuers should provide transparency, to the extent possible on both a
   qualitative and quantitative basis, on the actual and foreseeable direct
   and indirect impacts of the crisis on their business activities, exposures
   to the affected markets, supply chains, financial situation and economic
   performance in their 2021 year-end financial report if these have not yet
   been finalized and in the annual shareholders' meeting or otherwise in
   their interim financial reporting disclosures.


ESMA's full statement is available at:
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-coordinates-regulatory-resp
onse-war-in-ukraine-and-its-impact-eu-financial 

Please be advised that Issuer Surveillance function is available for
discussions regarding regulatory and disclosure-related matters. We encourage
all issuers to contact us should there be any questions in relation to this
letter or our rulebooks. 

You can contact the Issuer Surveillance function by phone at +46 (8) 405 70 50
or by e-mail at iss@nasdaq.com.
