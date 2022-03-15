Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Information from the Issuer Surveillance function at Nasdaq Stockholm with regards to ESMA's public statement addressing the war in Ukraine and its impact on EU financial markets (4/22)

The Issuer Surveillance function at Nasdaq Stockholm AB would like to draw the issuers' attention to the statement published by the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") on March 14, 2022, addressing the war in Ukraine and its impact on EU financial markets. ESMA's mission is to enhance investor protection and promote stable and orderly financial markets. In its statement, ESMA makes the following market recommendations: -- Sanctions compliance: financial market participants should ensure they comply with the relevant EU sanctions and monitor for any further restrictions. -- Market disclosure: issuers should disclose as soon as possible any inside information concerning the impacts of the crisis on their fundamentals, prospects, and financial situation in line with their transparency obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation, unless the conditions for a delayed disclosure are met. -- Financial reporting: issuers should provide transparency, to the extent possible on both a qualitative and quantitative basis, on the actual and foreseeable direct and indirect impacts of the crisis on their business activities, exposures to the affected markets, supply chains, financial situation and economic performance in their 2021 year-end financial report if these have not yet been finalized and in the annual shareholders' meeting or otherwise in their interim financial reporting disclosures. ESMA's full statement is available at: https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-coordinates-regulatory-resp onse-war-in-ukraine-and-its-impact-eu-financial Please be advised that Issuer Surveillance function is available for discussions regarding regulatory and disclosure-related matters. We encourage all issuers to contact us should there be any questions in relation to this letter or our rulebooks. You can contact the Issuer Surveillance function by phone at +46 (8) 405 70 50 or by e-mail at iss@nasdaq.com.