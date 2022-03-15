Non-Electric Insignis Syringe Infusion System is Ideal for Emergency Use

Andrew Sealfon, Chairman and Founder of Innovative Health Sciences LLC ("IHS"), today pledged 1,000 of his company's unique portable non-electric IV pumps to victims of the Ukraine conflict.

The Insignis Syringe Infusion System by Innovative Health Sciences LLC. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Insignis Syringe Infusion System includes a fully mechanical, non-electric infusion pump system and dedicated flow control devices for both intravenous and subcutaneous applications. The portable system operates independent of battery or electricity, allowing it to be stockpiled, transported, and stored for emergency situations in locations where resources may be scarce or absent. The Insignis system has undergone extensive testing and received ISO 13485 quality management system and CE mark certification in May 2021. The CE (Conformité Européene) mark enables IHS to sell the system throughout the European Union.

Unlike other infusers, the Insignis system enables the rate to be titrated and adjusted easily and quickly without drip chambers or inaccurate rate controllers. It consists of:

Mechanical 13.5psi Syringe Driver

Intravenous Controller

OneSett Subcutaneous Administration Set

This system addresses 80-90% of the needs of infusion therapy, providing simplicity, safety, versatility, and usability. In emergency situations, it may be used for:

Hypodermoclysis (subcutaneous rehydration when intravenous access is not feasible)

Antibiotics or antivirals

Fluid volume assist medications

The atrocities currently taking place in Ukraine have destroyed hospitals, wards, and care centers, crippling medical efforts. Sealfon and IHS are pledging 1,000 infusion pumps to help patients receive the care they most desperately need, as well as any education needed for optimal use of the system for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

The 1,000 Insignis pumps will be available for delivery over the next 60 days, and will be provided to third party agencies and bodies serving the victims of the conflict.

Sealfon and IHS are also coordinating private donations and setting up a GoFundMe page to allow for others to contribute additional Insignis pumps and ancillary supplies to victims of the Ukraine conflict. For more information, contact info@innohealthsci.com or visit https://gofund.me/508a32c3.

About Innovative Health Sciences

New York-based Innovative Health Sciences, LLC provides innovative solutions to the infusion healthcare market. IHS' approach is patient-centric and future-oriented; our goal is to provide the highest quality of life by empowering the patient to take control of their infusion.

Contacts:

Tyler Kilcoin

845-610-5665

tkilcoin@innohealthsci.com