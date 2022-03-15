Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (Paris:SEFER) (FR0011950682 SEFER) is a leading global supplier of innovative flexible composite materials under the Serge Ferrari and Verseidag brands and is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C.

Publication of the 2021 Universal registration of SergeFerrari Group

Serge Ferrari Group announces that its 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD) has been filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), on March 15, 2022. This document in French version is available in accordance with the regulation in place. It is available on SergeFerrari Group website (www.sergeferrari.com) in the Investors section under Financial documents and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available free of charge at the Company's registered office, Zone industrielle la Tour-du-Pin, 38110 Saint-Jean-de-Soudain, France.

This 2021 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

The financial report

Risk management and corporate governance elements

The 2021 annual accounts

The various reports of the statutory auditors and their fees

A description of the share buyback program

The non-financial performance declaration (ESG report called DPEF in French)

The agenda and resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of May, 17, 2022

Financial calendar

Publication of Q1 2022 revenues on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 after market close

Annual General Meeting: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:00pm

ABOUT SERGEFERRARI GROUP

Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures, Solar Protection and Furniture/Marine, in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products enable applications that meet the major technical and societal challenges: energy-efficient buildings, energy management, performance and durability of materials, concern for comfort and safety together, opening up of interior living spaces etc. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

In 2021, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €285.9 million, over 80% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

