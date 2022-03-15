Total passenger traffic continued the recovery trend reaching 65.0% of February 2019 traffic levels.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 109.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in February 2022, reaching 65.0% of pre-pandemic levels of February 2019.

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Feb'22 Feb'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,655 1,346 97.3% 5,510 3,035 81.6% International Passengers (thousands) 1,094 320 241.7% 2,201 674 226.4% Transit Passengers (thousands) 425 332 28.2% 1,025 843 21.6% Total Passengers (thousands) 4,175 1,998 109.0% 8,736 4,552 91.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 25.4 21.0 21.1% 50.5 41.4 21.9% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 48.8 30.8 58.5% 99.6 65.8 51.4% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Feb'22 Feb'19(1) % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,655 3,590 -26.0% 5,510 7,600 -27.5% International Passengers (thousands) 1,094 2,107 -48.1% 2,201 4,487 -50.9% Transit Passengers (thousands) 425 729 -41.6% 1,025 1,578 -35.1% Total Passengers (thousands) 4,175 6,426 -35.0% 8,736 13,666 -36.1% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 25.4 33.8 -24.8% 50.5 66.8 -24.4% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 48.8 66.5 -26.7% 99.6 141.2 -29.5%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in February 2022 grew 109.0% compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting higher activity and traffic demand following the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021. When compared to February 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 35.0%, improving from the 37.0% decline posted in January. International and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially reaching 51.9% and 74.0% of pre-pandemic levels of February 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 1.6x YoY and reached 65.1% of February 2019 levels, with international passenger traffic improving to 42.6% of pre-pandemic levels, showing a continued strong recovery from the 6.2% posted in July 2021, the lowest level of the year. International traffic continued benefiting from the opening of borders on November 1, 2021. Domestic passenger traffic also continued to recover, reaching 78.3% of February 2019 levels.

In Italy, where travel restrictions have eased during the last couple of months, passenger traffic grew 12.2x YoY reflecting easier comparisons due to the closure of Florence airport in February and March of last year, to perform runway works. Total traffic reached 58.1% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels, improving sequentially from the 41.5% posted in January, which was impacted by the Omicron variant.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 33.0% YoY, and reached 72.7% of February 2019 levels. This was a strong improvement from the 30.9% posted in April 2021, but a sequential decline from the 81.8% levels achieved in January 2022. This month-over-month decline is mainly attributable to flight cancellations, done by some of the airlines, due to COVID cases within their crew. Domestic traffic stood at over 85.0% of pre-pandemic levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.0x YoY and reached 48.4% of February 2019 levels. Traffic in Uruguay, continues to improve strongly after the borders were fully re-opened on November 1, 2021.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.3x YoY, reaching 78.0% of pre-pandemic levels of February 2019, improving strongly from the 35.2% posted in April 2021. International passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 88% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to the US and Panama which have been seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019 for some months now. Domestic passenger traffic improved to 69.6% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels, from the 53.5% posted in January.

In Armenia, where the vaccination roll out has improved significantly in the past three to four months, total passenger traffic increased 85.1% YoY. Passenger traffic continued its positive recovery trend surpassing, for the second consecutive month, pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 21.1% YoY. When compared to February 2019, total cargo volume dropped 24.8%, mainly driven by decreases of 45.8% in Brazil and 21.9% in Argentina, accounting for over 90% of the reduction. Importantly, Italy, Uruguay and Armenia reported higher cargo volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels of February 2019.

Aircraft movements increased 58.5% YoY. When compared to February 2019, Aircraft movements declined 26.7%, mainly as a result of a 27.3% decrease in Argentina, which explains more than half of the overall drop, together with a 15% decline in Brazil. To note, aircraft movement in Armenia, Ecuador and Uruguay stood at 86.8%, 86.0% and 83.7% of February 2019 levels, respectively.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021) Feb'22 Feb'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 2,285 871 162.2% 4,558 1,800 153.2% Italy 250 19 1216.6% 440 55 696.6% Brazil(2) 1,105 831 33.0% 2,632 2,061 27.7% Uruguay 102 15 597.4% 216 30 624.8% Ecuador 267 116 130.0% 509 240 112.2% Armenia 167 90 85.1% 381 154 146.4% Peru 56 -100.0% 212 -100.0% TOTAL 4,175 1,998 109.0% 8,736 4,552 91.9%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 13,330 11,169 19.3% 26,968 21,767 23.9% Italy 1,217 928 31.2% 2,373 2,061 15.1% Brazil 4,579 4,256 7.6% 8,606 8,714 -1.2% Uruguay(3) 2,025 1,852 9.3% 4,095 3,629 12.8% Ecuador 2,852 1,519 87.7% 5,982 2,977 100.9% Armenia 1,444 1,083 33.3% 2,494 1,870 33.3% Peru 203 -100.0% 409 -100.0% TOTAL 25,446 21,010 21.1% 50,517 41,427 21.9% Aircraft Movements Argentina 26,449 15,851 66.9% 51,679 32,328 59.9% Italy 2,978 535 456.6% 6,000 1,532 291.6% Brazil 10,004 8,189 22.2% 22,281 18,786 18.6% Uruguay 2,384 865 175.6% 5,215 1,497 248.4% Ecuador 5,630 3,577 57.4% 11,306 7,693 47.0% Armenia 1,347 980 37.4% 3,099 1,720 80.2% Peru 785 -100.0% 2,227 -100.0% TOTAL 48,792 30,782 58.5% 99,580 65,783 51.4%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019) Feb'22 Feb'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 2,285 3,509 -34.9% 4,558 7,362 -38.1% Italy 250 429 -41.9% 440 889 -50.5% Brazil(2) 1,105 1,521 -27.3% 2,632 3,387 -22.3% Uruguay 102 211 -51.6% 216 458 -52.8% Ecuador 267 342 -22.0% 509 695 -26.7% Armenia 167 167 0.2% 381 379 0.5% Peru 247 -100.0% 496 -100.0% TOTAL 4,175 6,426 -35.0% 8,736 13,666 -36.1%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 13,330 17,067 -21.9% 26,968 35,911 -24.9% Italy 1,217 990 23.0% 2,373 2,017 17.6% Brazil 4,579 8,441 -45.8% 8,606 14,483 -40.6% Uruguay(3) 2,025 1,916 5.7% 4,095 4,036 1.4% Ecuador 2,852 3,626 -21.3% 5,982 7,358 -18.7% Armenia 1,444 1,368 5.5% 2,494 2,227 12.0% Peru 418 -100.0% 787 -100.0% TOTAL 25,446 33,824 -24.8% 50,517 66,820 -24.4% Aircraft Movements Argentina 26,449 36,403 -27.3% 51,679 76,543 -32.5% Italy 2,978 4,302 -30.8% 6,000 8,946 -32.9% Brazil 10,004 12,710 -21.3% 22,281 27,380 -18.6% Uruguay 2,384 2,848 -16.3% 5,215 6,789 -23.2% Ecuador 5,630 6,545 -14.0% 11,306 13,699 -17.5% Armenia 1,347 1,552 -13.2% 3,099 3,500 -11.5% Peru 2,174 -100.0% 4,338 -100.0% TOTAL 48,792 66,534 -26.7% 99,580 141,195 -29.5%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

