Total passenger traffic continued the recovery trend reaching 65.0% of February 2019 traffic levels.
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 109.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in February 2022, reaching 65.0% of pre-pandemic levels of February 2019.
Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Feb'22
Feb'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,655
1,346
97.3%
5,510
3,035
81.6%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,094
320
241.7%
2,201
674
226.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
425
332
28.2%
1,025
843
21.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,175
1,998
109.0%
8,736
4,552
91.9%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
25.4
21.0
21.1%
50.5
41.4
21.9%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
48.8
30.8
58.5%
99.6
65.8
51.4%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Feb'22
Feb'19(1)
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,655
3,590
-26.0%
5,510
7,600
-27.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,094
2,107
-48.1%
2,201
4,487
-50.9%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
425
729
-41.6%
1,025
1,578
-35.1%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,175
6,426
-35.0%
8,736
13,666
-36.1%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
25.4
33.8
-24.8%
50.5
66.8
-24.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
48.8
66.5
-26.7%
99.6
141.2
-29.5%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in February 2022 grew 109.0% compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting higher activity and traffic demand following the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021. When compared to February 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 35.0%, improving from the 37.0% decline posted in January. International and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially reaching 51.9% and 74.0% of pre-pandemic levels of February 2019, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 1.6x YoY and reached 65.1% of February 2019 levels, with international passenger traffic improving to 42.6% of pre-pandemic levels, showing a continued strong recovery from the 6.2% posted in July 2021, the lowest level of the year. International traffic continued benefiting from the opening of borders on November 1, 2021. Domestic passenger traffic also continued to recover, reaching 78.3% of February 2019 levels.
In Italy, where travel restrictions have eased during the last couple of months, passenger traffic grew 12.2x YoY reflecting easier comparisons due to the closure of Florence airport in February and March of last year, to perform runway works. Total traffic reached 58.1% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels, improving sequentially from the 41.5% posted in January, which was impacted by the Omicron variant.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 33.0% YoY, and reached 72.7% of February 2019 levels. This was a strong improvement from the 30.9% posted in April 2021, but a sequential decline from the 81.8% levels achieved in January 2022. This month-over-month decline is mainly attributable to flight cancellations, done by some of the airlines, due to COVID cases within their crew. Domestic traffic stood at over 85.0% of pre-pandemic levels.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.0x YoY and reached 48.4% of February 2019 levels. Traffic in Uruguay, continues to improve strongly after the borders were fully re-opened on November 1, 2021.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 1.3x YoY, reaching 78.0% of pre-pandemic levels of February 2019, improving strongly from the 35.2% posted in April 2021. International passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 88% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to the US and Panama which have been seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019 for some months now. Domestic passenger traffic improved to 69.6% of February 2019 pre-pandemic levels, from the 53.5% posted in January.
In Armenia, where the vaccination roll out has improved significantly in the past three to four months, total passenger traffic increased 85.1% YoY. Passenger traffic continued its positive recovery trend surpassing, for the second consecutive month, pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 21.1% YoY. When compared to February 2019, total cargo volume dropped 24.8%, mainly driven by decreases of 45.8% in Brazil and 21.9% in Argentina, accounting for over 90% of the reduction. Importantly, Italy, Uruguay and Armenia reported higher cargo volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels of February 2019.
Aircraft movements increased 58.5% YoY. When compared to February 2019, Aircraft movements declined 26.7%, mainly as a result of a 27.3% decrease in Argentina, which explains more than half of the overall drop, together with a 15% decline in Brazil. To note, aircraft movement in Armenia, Ecuador and Uruguay stood at 86.8%, 86.0% and 83.7% of February 2019 levels, respectively.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Feb'22
Feb'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
2,285
871
162.2%
4,558
1,800
153.2%
Italy
250
19
1216.6%
440
55
696.6%
Brazil(2)
1,105
831
33.0%
2,632
2,061
27.7%
Uruguay
102
15
597.4%
216
30
624.8%
Ecuador
267
116
130.0%
509
240
112.2%
Armenia
167
90
85.1%
381
154
146.4%
Peru
56
-100.0%
212
-100.0%
TOTAL
4,175
1,998
109.0%
8,736
4,552
91.9%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
13,330
11,169
19.3%
26,968
21,767
23.9%
Italy
1,217
928
31.2%
2,373
2,061
15.1%
Brazil
4,579
4,256
7.6%
8,606
8,714
-1.2%
Uruguay(3)
2,025
1,852
9.3%
4,095
3,629
12.8%
Ecuador
2,852
1,519
87.7%
5,982
2,977
100.9%
Armenia
1,444
1,083
33.3%
2,494
1,870
33.3%
Peru
203
-100.0%
409
-100.0%
TOTAL
25,446
21,010
21.1%
50,517
41,427
21.9%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
26,449
15,851
66.9%
51,679
32,328
59.9%
Italy
2,978
535
456.6%
6,000
1,532
291.6%
Brazil
10,004
8,189
22.2%
22,281
18,786
18.6%
Uruguay
2,384
865
175.6%
5,215
1,497
248.4%
Ecuador
5,630
3,577
57.4%
11,306
7,693
47.0%
Armenia
1,347
980
37.4%
3,099
1,720
80.2%
Peru
785
-100.0%
2,227
-100.0%
TOTAL
48,792
30,782
58.5%
99,580
65,783
51.4%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Feb'22
Feb'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
2,285
3,509
-34.9%
4,558
7,362
-38.1%
Italy
250
429
-41.9%
440
889
-50.5%
Brazil(2)
1,105
1,521
-27.3%
2,632
3,387
-22.3%
Uruguay
102
211
-51.6%
216
458
-52.8%
Ecuador
267
342
-22.0%
509
695
-26.7%
Armenia
167
167
0.2%
381
379
0.5%
Peru
247
-100.0%
496
-100.0%
TOTAL
4,175
6,426
-35.0%
8,736
13,666
-36.1%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
13,330
17,067
-21.9%
26,968
35,911
-24.9%
Italy
1,217
990
23.0%
2,373
2,017
17.6%
Brazil
4,579
8,441
-45.8%
8,606
14,483
-40.6%
Uruguay(3)
2,025
1,916
5.7%
4,095
4,036
1.4%
Ecuador
2,852
3,626
-21.3%
5,982
7,358
-18.7%
Armenia
1,444
1,368
5.5%
2,494
2,227
12.0%
Peru
418
-100.0%
787
-100.0%
TOTAL
25,446
33,824
-24.8%
50,517
66,820
-24.4%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
26,449
36,403
-27.3%
51,679
76,543
-32.5%
Italy
2,978
4,302
-30.8%
6,000
8,946
-32.9%
Brazil
10,004
12,710
-21.3%
22,281
27,380
-18.6%
Uruguay
2,384
2,848
-16.3%
5,215
6,789
-23.2%
Ecuador
5,630
6,545
-14.0%
11,306
13,699
-17.5%
Armenia
1,347
1,552
-13.2%
3,099
3,500
-11.5%
Peru
2,174
-100.0%
4,338
-100.0%
TOTAL
48,792
66,534
-26.7%
99,580
141,195
-29.5%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
