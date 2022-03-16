iZafe Group: 10 Dosell are Implemented in a New Municipality.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that the partner Zafe Care Systems AB has now begun implementation of 10 Dosell in a municipality in southern Sweden.

The municipality, which has about 6,700 inhabitants who are 65 years and older, initially starts with 10 Dosell with an ambition to increase the number gradually.



About Zafe

Zafe Care Systems AB, which was acquired by the AddLife Group, is part of Home Care, similar to Norwegian Hepro, and is one of the leading companies in welfare technology on the Swedish market. Their main customers are the state, municipalities and aid centers. Today, they work with more than 200 municipalities and are suitable thanks to their market-leading technology in all types of care homes.



About Dosell

The medicinal robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners.

In a Swedish report, it is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die annually from drug-related injuries and that 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are drug-related. The costs for drug-related injuries that can be avoided are estimated at SEK 5.6-24.6 billion per year.

Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing drug-related injuries.

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

