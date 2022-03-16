Reply announced today that it has developed vjumi, an IoT solution that digitises the vehicle aftersales business and vehicle networking, for SELECT AG, leader in the automotive parts wholesale trade in Germany. The solution enables digital communication between the repair shop, the customer and the vehicle supplying independent workshops with their customers' vehicle data in real time to prevent breakdowns and coordinate service appointments.

The focus of the solution developed by Reply is the connected vehicle, which sends the collected data to the cloud via mobile communications. The Azure-based cloud platform analyses and processes the vehicle data in real time and is fully integrated into the repair shops' customer systems. Communication with customers is enabled via a mobile app to guarantee a seamless data exchange between customer and repair shop.

Both customers and repair shops can easily use vjumi. Repair shops connect with their customers' vehicles and receive information about the condition of the vehicle via Real Time Diagnostics in order to proactively prevent breakdowns through Predictive Maintenance before they occur. In this way, repair shops optimise their service and offer customers increased safety.

Repair shop customers can use the app developed by Reply to monitor their vehicle data themselves. The vjumi app reminds of the next service appointment via push notification and coordinates the appointments directly with the repair shop. Drivers or even fleet operators benefit from a smooth, safe and comprehensive vehicle service, while avoiding unforeseen repairs.

"Whether it's a reminder of the next MOT appointment, an upcoming oil and brake service, or the option to contact the repair shop directly with an emergency call, vjumi provides a timely service in a secure cloud environment, taking into account all data protection regulations," comments Daniel Trost, CDO of Select AG.

Dr Thomas Hartmann, a member of the board of Reply, adds: "Digitalisation in the automotive sector will continue its unceasing march in the coming years, as our study on trends in the mobility sector shows. Our goal is to develop new concepts and technologies with IoT and AI, but also cloud platforms and comprehensive digital experience solutions. vjumi is one of the first fully integrated solutions in the sector and offers customers an all-round repair shop service quasi on demand."

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] is specialised in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly focused companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media, and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

SELECT AG

SELECT AG is a purchasing cooperation for the automotive parts wholesale trade. The core business is services for assortment, purchasing and sales support for the automotive parts wholesaler, and the associated independent repair shops. Founded in 2000, SELECT AG is now one of the three leading players in the German independent aftermarket (IAM). A total of 15 parts wholesalers belong to SELECT AG as shareholders with 142 ownership locations. Around 3,700 employees work for the shareholders of the purchasing association throughout Germany and support more than 31,000 customers. The annual turnover amounts to 800 million euros. www.select.ag

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Sandra Dennhardt

s.dennhardt@reply.com

Tel. +49 170 4546229