- (PLX AI) - BMW shares rose 2.2% after the company said it still saw pretax profit increasing significantly in 2022 even after Russia invaded Ukraine.
- • BMW also sees 7-9% EBIT margin, with a 1 percentage point impact from the war
- • The guidance is solid given the impact from Ukraine, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
- • The underlying auto margin guidance, in the absence of the war in Ukraine, would have been in line with expectations, Goldman said
