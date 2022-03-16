DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Immunic, Inc. Announces Promotion of Glenn Whaley, CPA to Chief Financial Officer
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Glenn Whaley, CPA, who has served as Vice President Finance, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer since April 2020, has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer.
"Glenn has done an outstanding job since joining the company in 2019 and his more than 30 years of experience in accounting and finance have been invaluable to the smooth running of our U.S. operations as we have continued to progress our pipeline and pursue the many opportunities before us," commented Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "With numerous important data readouts expected later this year for both our lead product candidate, selective oral DHODH inhibitor, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) and IMU-935, a potentially best-in-class oral IL-17 inhibitor, not to mention additional pipeline related activities, we are extremely pleased to have Glenn in this critical position."
Mr. Whaley added, "The milestones achieved in 2021 for both vidofludimus calcium and IMU-935 may result in data that could prove transformative for the company. I am honored to lead the finance team as Chief Financial Officer and look forward to continuing to execute on the company's operational and financial goals."
Mr. Whaley joined Immunic as Principal Accounting Officer and Controller in December 2019. In April 2020, he was promoted to Vice President Finance, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer. Prior to joining Immunic, he held roles of increasing responsibility at specialty pharmaceuticals company, Pernix Therapeutics, most recently serving as Vice President of Finance. Previously, Mr. Whaley was Vice President of Finance for Alvogen, Inc, a global pharmaceutical company, and he served in various key financial roles in public accounting and in the pharmaceutical and telecommunications industries.
