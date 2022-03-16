Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Vasakronan AB on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (116/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Vasakronan AB with effect from 2022-03-17. Last day of trading is set to 2022-06-17. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1051226