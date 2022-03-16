Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.03.2022
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur" +59%!
WKN: A3CTLG ISIN: US23292E1082 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
15.03.22
21:00 Uhr
1,810 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
DIDI GLOBAL INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
DIDI GLOBAL INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
BILIBILI
BILIBILI INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BILIBILI INC ADR22,600+29,51 %
DIDI GLOBAL INC ADR1,8100,00 %
INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED0,472-32,57 %
KE HOLDINGS INC ADR12,200+46,99 %
PINDUODUO INC ADR33,400+33,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.