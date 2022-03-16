Moderna, Inc.: Moderna and the Japanese Government Reach an Agreement to Supply Japan with Additional 70 Million Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced an agreement with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan (MHLW) to supply Japan with an additional 70 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine or an updated booster vaccine candidate, if authorized, for anticipated delivery in the second half of 2022.

This agreement is subject to the Ministry securing a budget for the additional supply. In 2022, 93 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are currently contracted for supply to Japan, with the potential for this to increase to 163 million doses with this new agreement.

Authorized Use

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (elasomeran mRNA vaccine) has been granted authorization for special approval by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan. It is indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2. A booster dose may be given at least six months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both ground-breaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This post contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's existing and potential agreements to sell its COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Japan; the need to secure funding for the Ministry to complete the purchase of additional doses; the firm contract to sell vaccine doses to Japan in 2022; and the timing for delivery of these sales.The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this post in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

