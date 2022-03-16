

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) said on Wednesday that the Virginia State Corporation Commission or SCC has given its approval to expand its solar and energy storage projects to provide nearly 1,000 megawatts of green electricity to power about 250,000 homes in Virginia at peak output.



The projects are expected to be completed in 2022 and 2023, and will add around $1.13 to the typical residential customers' monthly bill.



In addition, the construction of the 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects is expected to generate over $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 jobs.



The approved expansion is also includes power purchase agreements with 24 other projects owned by third-party developers.







