GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Corp Drilling Results - The Perky Vein - 12 g/t Gold, 120 g/t Silver and 99 g/t Tellurium over .3 meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide results from its 2021 exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada.

In 2021, a total of 25 drill holes were completed totaling 1,616.8 metres before the program was suspended due to risk of wildfire. The first 12 drillholes (444.9 metres) were completed on the Perky vein to test its northern extension. The Lively vein was then tested with 12 holes (1,061.2 metres). One additional hole tested for a northern extension of the COD vein (110.7 metres). Final assay results from were received in late February and significant results are listed below.

Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Tellurium (ppm) PKY21-03 14.30 14.80 0.50 3.17 14.3 9.2 PKY21-06 35.5 36.00 0.50 1.56 7.9 5.3 PKY21-07 5.37 5.82 0.45 5.10 42.7 29.2 PKY21-07 17.47 17.89 0.42 2.41 14.0 9.0 PKY21-08 23.46 23.76 0.30 4.31 27.6 16.7 PKY21-10 5.26 5.56 0.30 12.60 120.0 99.3 PKY21-11 21.39 21.89 0.50 1.83 13.1 8.4 LVY21-04 20.94 21.65 0.71 1.01 7.4 18.4 LVY21-06 30.45 30.65 0.20 2.16 10.1 31.3 LVY21-06 169.73 170.20 0.47 1.03 5.7 5.8 LVY21-07 16.97 17.20 0.23 2.58 10.9 23.4 LVY21-07 63.67 64.24 0.57 2.03 11.0 12.7 LVY21-08 4.93 5.65 0.72 3.00 32.4 43.2 LVY21-08 80.14 81.25 1.11 1.32 63.3 15.7 LVY21-11 63.94 64.55 0.61 0.99 4.4 6.6

Table 1. Significant results from 2021 drill core (gold assays greater than or equal to 1.0 g/t Au).

The Perky vein produced the most significant result at 12.6 grams per tonne gold over a length of 0.3 metres in hole PKY21-10. This and the other PKY intercepts reported above confirm that mineralized extensions to this vein may still be found.

The 2021 drilling at the Lively vein tested two veins: 1) the Lively vein that was trenched in 2020 and 2) a new vein that was discovered at shallow depths in the drill holes. The drill results listed above show that both veins contain gold mineralization (multiple intercepts in holes LVY06, 07 and 08).

Plans are now being formulated for the 2022 field season. Areas of interest for drilling include the Highland Valley vein, Ken vein, North Star and Gold Drop mine areas and possible drilling to intersect the deep extension of the Dentonia vein.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

Raymond Kitchen, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

Preparing for down hole survey at the Perky Vein

Drilling at the Lively Vein

