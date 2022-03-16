Leading Pizza Chain Jet's Fulfills 2 Million Text-Based Orders with HungerRush 360 OrderAI Text

HungerRush 360 OrderAI enables Jet's Pizza to streamline ordering processes and better service the needs of customers

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / HungerRush , the leading cloud software provider for the restaurant industry, today announced that Jet's Pizza , a leading pizza franchise brand servicing hundreds of locations, has fulfilled 2 million text orders with HungerRush 360 OrderAI Text, the innovative automated ordering solution offered by HungerRush.

HungerRush 360 OrderAI Text simplifies the ordering process for customers, allowing them to submit, review and pay for their order - or simply reorder - with a text to their local Jet's Pizza establishment. Jet's Pizza was the first company to introduce text ordering via AI to its customers, and since rolling out in 2020, the platform has generated nearly $54 million in sales by enabling customers to order via text, submitting directly to Jet's online ordering system. That growth is anticipated to continue, with text order sales generating as much as $100 million over the next two years.

"Using digital to create experiences that are just as good as our pizza has been a high priority for us, said Aaron Nilsson, CIO of Jet's Pizza. "We have expanded to more than 400 stores in 19 states, and this is the first experience that many customers have with us. They love it."

"Since beginning to leverage HungerRush 360 OrderAI Text in 2020, text and our other enhancements have helped us triple our digital sales in 30 months. Currently, our stores average 350 orders per month over text and we continue to be shocked at how many new customers it helped us get."

Nilsson continued, "Compared to a phone call, and with labor rates being what they are, text orders are profitable on day one, and the program has added on average double-digit growth to stores. Our customers love it, and we now have a new marketing opportunity with great extensions to the technology, such as party ordering, curbside delivery, reviews, and phone bots-- all on the same platform."

Nilsson said, "We have pulled off a technological and marketing feat that brands 10 and 20 times our size have yet to accomplish, and we have a 2-year head start."

Jet's Pizza is also currently piloting HungerRush 360 OrderAI Talk solution, which gives customers the freedom to place orders over the phone by interacting with an AI voice bot. By empowering locations with talk AI technology, Jet's Pizza has been able to reduce labor shortage and ensure customer orders are fulfilled in a timely fashion. The voice bot is currently operating in 72 stores, and Jet's Pizza plans to launch it across all stores this year.

"We're thrilled to see how Jet's Pizza has been able to increase sales with HungerRush 360 OrderAI Text," said Perry Turbes, CEO of HungerRush. "OrderAI Text was developed to provide the easiest, most user-friendly order experience to all customers. With a simple text message, any customer can use their mobile device to order or reorder their favorite Jet's pizza. For Jet's, the text-to-order technology makes receiving orders seamless, as processing, payment, and confirmation are all handled within the system. It's exciting to see how OrderAI Text has helped Jet's connect with its customers, boosting operations and building a loyal following through curated marketing and reward programs."

The HungerRush 360 OrderAI Text solution helps restaurants drive more orders and stay in touch with customers via text message. Harnessing the predictive power of artificial intelligence on the mobile phone, OrderAI Text anticipates and automates every order while curating offers based on history and preferences. By offering an out of the box solution without additional software additions or downloads, OrderAI Text helps restaurants achieve profitable digital transformation.

About Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers Eugene and John Jetts, which has now grown to nearly 400 stores in 19 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend. For more information, please visit www.jetspizza.com.

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions. HungerRush 360 is our flagship cloud POS system that makes it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. The all-in-one system integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. Visit HungerRush.com.

