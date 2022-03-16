Index providing exposure to the North American cannabis industry

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the launch of the MVIS North America Cannabis Industry Index (ticker: MVNACB).

The MVIS North America Cannabis Industry Index (ticker: MVNACB) includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from cannabis farming and related equipment, cannabis-related products and accessories, cannabis distribution and retailing/dispensaries, real estate including REITs used for cannabis farming, as well as cannabis-based medical products and pharmaceuticals. Companies must be incorporated and listed in Canada or the USA.

The MVIS North America Cannabis Industry Index (ticker: MVNACB) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS North America Cannabis Industry Index (ticker: MVNACB)

Number of Components: 20

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 1000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 34.64 billion in assets under management (as of 16 March 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005689/en/

Contacts:

Media

Eunjeong Kang, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com