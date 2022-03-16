London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2022) - Talkado, an emerging platform in the blockchain-space, has formally launched 10,000 exquisite and original NFT game-ready characters into the market. Talkado NFT's are rare and have never-before-seen characters, which would revolutionize the world of Metaverse Gaming.





Talkado Launches 10,000 Unique Metaverse Game-Ready NFT Characters

Talkado NFT Official Presale will commence on March 20th 2022. There are a few days left to catch up with the pre-sale Whitelisting. The public sale is scheduled for April 7th 2022. The platform's official website (https://www.talkado.io ), will be hosting the Whitelisting, pre-sale, and public sale events respectively.

Talkado's NFT Characters are a unique blend of courage, strength, bravery, and world-class artistic design, giving users ample options to choose from numerous gaming characters. In addition, the ancient warrior-like characters are playable NFT characters, which symbolize hope for humanity and the environment.

"The Ultimate goal is to fight towards the preservation of the beautiful planet." - Oti Edema.

The Story Behind Talkado

The premise of Talkado is an ancient story in an era before humans inhabited the earth. The planet belonged to super-humans called Eternals, whose ability matched that of Gods. In the magical world where dragons, Giants, and mystical creatures lived freely, commotion soon took over when an ancient evil resurfaced.

A 100-year war began between the Eternals and Evils. Despite being powerful, the Eternals could not match the enemy's power and succumbed to a defeat in the leadership of Ragnock. It happened because the evil was immortal and seemed impossible to defeat, but that's when a wise man suggested god-slayer.

The god-slayer was a sword that could kill any immortal, including gods. Rumour has it that the sword was hidden by Zeus somewhere. But the map to that place was torn into four pieces and spread across the world. And thus, an adventure began to search for the ancient item that would restore the Eternals.

However, in a world reeking with powerful evil, no one dared to embark on a journey except Talkado. He proved to be courageous enough to step up in the greatest battle ever faced by the Eternals.

Talkado had a heart of gold and the bravery of a giant

With his five companions, Talkado set on a mission to find the sword and slay the Queen of Evil. Talkado became the last hope for the Eternals to gain back their honour and banish the evil away. Their goal was the preservation of the planet.

Talkado NFT Characters

The Talkado NFT characters are the products of our brilliant in-house artists who have painstakingly crafted them, providing rarity, value, and originality. A complex algorithm was used to ensure that each piece is authentic and different from each other. These NFTs consist of 10-base characters and possess more than 100 features.

Every Talkado character is part of the adventure set to take place in the metaverse environment, inspired by creativity and excellence never seen before. Users will be able to use these characters in the legendary story of Talkado since they are game-ready.

More exciting features such as minting will be launched in the second quarter of 2022. In summary, the Talkado project is all about futuristic character designs and rarity, and are made with the power of the Binance Smart Chain.

"NFTs will change the future of gaming. The tech is new, so it'll take some time to become mainstream. But when it does, it'll do wonders in the gaming community." - Oti Edema.

These unique Talkado NFTs have already been listed in CoinMarketCap's list of upcoming sales of NFT's collection. The pre-sale price of Talkado NFT has been fixed at 0.25BNB, while at public sale, the price has been fixed at 0.35BNB.

Remember that there is no restriction on the number of Talkado NFT users can mint. However, only 10,000 NFT will be available during the pre-sale and the public sale. Moreover, the royalties are set at 7% to ensure the swift running of the project. The cost covers marketing, giveaways, and the development of Talkado.

Be an early adopter of Talkado's community-driven project now and thrive with many others. Also, Talkado has a discord channel where people interact with other users and learn more about the exciting project.

About Talkado

Talkado is an emerging NFT protocol that leverages the power of DeFi and smart contracts. The community-driven project hopes to fight against climate change and humanitarian crises in the world. As our ultimate goal is to fight towards the preservation of the beautiful planet and inspire more and more people towards achieving their goals and dreams.

Name of Press Contact: Oti Edema

Website: www.talkado.io

Email: info@talkado.io

Discord: https://dsc.gg/talkado



