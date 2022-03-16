Whittier Trust Opens New Office in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company is proud to announce the opening of a new office location in West Los Angeles.

This is a full circle moment for the company. Whittier Trust traces its roots back nearly a hundred years to a single-family office established by the children of Max Whittier, who co-founded and developed the City of Beverly Hills.

The office will be located at 11100 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 1910 Los Angeles, CA 90025.

Headed by Senior Vice President and Senior Client Advisor, Matthew W. Markatos, CFA®, the team also includes: Brittnay Ahn, VP; Travis Moore, VP; Channing Grigsby, VP; Carter Thicke, Officer; Amanda Buntmann, Officer; and Jessie Lorrimer, Associate.

"At Whittier Trust, servicing the needs of our clients is the top priority, and we chose this location with that in mind. We have many clients on the west side, and we're thrilled that we can now locally serve them. We're looking forward to continuing to provide excellent client service and expanding the Whittier Trust presence in Los Angeles. Matt (Markatos) leads a great team, and we think this branch has a real opportunity to grow into something special." - David Dahl, CFA®, CEO of Whittier Trust.

The West Los Angeles location is the seventh office of Whittier Trust Company. With other branches located In South Pasadena, Newport Beach, San Francisco, Reno, Portland, and Seattle, Whittier Trust continues to grow, aiming to locally meet its clients.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

###

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693286/Whittier-Trust-Opens-New-Office-in-West-Los-Angeles