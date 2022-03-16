Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Launches Its "Data Breach Response Toolkit" (DBRT) Via Advanced Risk Controls (ARC)

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', has released its Data Breach Response Toolkit ('DBRT') via the 'ARC' Network and through its Partnership with Global Digital Forensics 'GDF'.

Advanced Risk Control 'ARC':

The 'ARC' platform branded within the MINOSIS $MNS family, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marketing Worldwide has launched its new website introducing the new 'DBRT' product at https://www.advancedriskcontrol.com/.

The 'DBRT' utility focuses on four major categories:

Critical Infrastructure (XDR, SCADA, IC Networks)

Block Chain (NFT, DeFi and Smart Contracts)

Industrial Controls (PLCs, SCADA Networks)

Transportation and Internet of Things (IOT)

'DBRT' software contains patent pending source code, which uses capture sensors aligned with Artificial Intelligence (AI) similar to an anti-virus program that has adaptive capabilities working behind the scenes to detect, compartmentalize, and contain security threats in real time; as well as, identifying over 50,000 known and unknown behaviors mapped through a cyber-security kill chain.

'ARC' maintains a Virtual SOC infrastructure, where analysts monitor client networks using the 'DBRT', and is currently available in the USA, Europe and Australia through its international partnerships within the 'GDF' and MINOSIS teams. By minimizing the SOC time, 'ARC' has been able to recruit some of the top Incident Responders "Threat Hunters", and maintain regulatory compliance in the countries of operation.

"We are stepping into new territory here by releasing a first-of-its-kind product that will surely be a useful tool in real-time cyber security. 'DBRT' provides the company with a significant additional source of revenue. This product ties in nicely with the Minosis family and the cryptocurrency industry, which precedes the full global launch of the Minosis platform very soon." stated Jason Schlenk $MWWC CEO.

