Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: TPII Provides Update on EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset Trials

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII) is pleased to update its shareholders on the progress of the ongoing EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset field tests.

Unit now with major Canadian oil company

Following successful independent validation testing by Frontier Power Products, the company is pleased to announce that the test unit is now with a major Canadian oil company located in Fort McMurray, Canada. Here the company has deployed the unit in a live test scenario.

The current tests aim to evaluate the viability of replacing a fleet of several hundred traditional diesel generators operated by the oil company. In addition to the EEL Genset's long-term fuel and maintenance cost savings of up to 90%, the oil company currently evaluating the unit is also seeing additional motivation to convert to greener alternatives owing to ESG goals.

EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset lives up to cold-climate expectations



A major factor driving interest in the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset is its ability to operate in extreme cold temperatures - a fundamental roadblock holding lead-acid and lithium-based technologies from widespread adoption in cold climates. In this respect, TPII is pleased to confirm that the test unit has delivered on expectations.

When TPII representative attended the test start in Fort McMurray, temperatures were at -25°C, and the unit had been stored outdoors for several days. Despite the harsh conditions, the EEL started without a problem, and it continues to operate as anticipated in sustained extreme cold conditions.

The unit has been performing autonomously as designed. The daytime low temperatures on the first three of the five days was -25c to -30c.

To ensure the diesel engine will start during the cold nights; the EEL Power unit has a block and oil pan heater installed and controlled by a thermostat.

The two heaters combined consume approximately 700 watts.

During the three nights when temperatures were -25c or colder, the block and oil pan heaters turned on 5 times for approximately 45 minutes during each cycle.

"We're extremely pleased to have real-world validation of the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset's capabilities in extremely cold conditions," said TPII CEO Murray Goldenberg. "We knew the unit was more than capable of operating in a lab environment at temperatures as low as -50°C, but operating in an outdoor work environment can always bring unexpected variables with it, and this field test has demonstrated that the EEL can handle them."

Companies have major incentives to consider EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset

As the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset trials continue to validate the unit's capabilities, the company expects to see a strong order volume developing. In addition to the unit's well-proven cost and maintenance-saving benefits, companies are also being incentivized by ongoing pressure to seek greener, more climate-friendly solutions to energy generation.

Company CEO Murray Goldenberg said, "When you consider everything, our EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset really is a no-brainer. Even if we take climate considerations out of the equation, the fuel and maintenance cost savings delivered by the EEL make for an extremely compelling case. Once you factor for climate considerations as well, there is no alternative solution for remote communities and industrial operators where extreme weather conditions render other solutions entirely infeasible."

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

