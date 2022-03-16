The "Global Soft Drink Bottled Water Manufacturing Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Soft Drink and Bottled Water Manufacturing industry has experienced multiple obstacles from mature markets over the five years to 2019, leading to a global industry contraction.

Due to growing health concerns, consumers in North America and Europe have curbed their intake of sugary beverages, such as carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices and traditional sports drinks. To boost its performance outside of North America, leading soft drink manufacturer the Coca-Cola Company has continually licensed its branding rights to independent manufacturers across Latin America and Asia, while other manufacturers, such as PepsiCo Inc., have consolidated operations with local bottlers to generate additional revenue.

Industry participants are anticipated to benefit from growing demand for premium beverages in mature markets over the five years to 2024. Industry revenue will likely also receive a substantial boost from the growing adoption of packaged beverages in emerging markets.

The Global Soft Drink and Bottled Water Manufacturing industry produces bottled and canned beverages for consumption. This industry comprises establishments engaged in one or more of the following: manufacturing carbonated soft drinks; purifying and bottling water; and manufacturing other beverages, such as energy, sports and juice drinks.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

2. INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

3. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

4. PRODUCTS MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

6. MAJOR COMPANIES

7. OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation Policy

Industry Assistance

8. KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

9. JARGON GLOSSARY

