TG4050 (myvac: First positive results from the two Phase I trials. Additional data to be presented at AACR 2022 in April.
TG4001: First patient enrolled in Phase II study in June 2021. Active patient recruitment in Europe and trial initiation in the US. Interim analysis expected in Q4 2022.
BT-001 (Invir.IO): IND approval for Phase I/IIa trial in the US, ongoing enrollment in Europe. Next clinical update in Q2 2022.
TG6002: Clinical proof-of-concept of the intravenous administration of an oncolytic virus presented at major congresses in 2021. End of Phase I expected in mid-2022.
AstraZeneca collaboration (Invir.IO): First option license for an oncolytic virus exercised in 2021. R&D collaboration to develop additional candidates ongoing.
€49.6 million cash available at year-end 2021 providing financial visibility until end of 2023
Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today publishes its financial results for 2021 and provides an update on its product pipeline.
Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of Transgene commented: "It has been more than a year since I joined Transgene as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and I am pleased and proud to have experienced and delivered such a successful year for the Company.
Transgene achieved several important milestones in 2021. We announced the first positive data from two Phase I trials with TG4050, our individualized therapeutic vaccine based on our myvac platform. These results demonstrated the immunogenicity of the vaccine, which led to the first signs of clinical activity. We expect to confirm these results in the coming months and to provide more in-depth data at major scientific congresses in 2022.
The Phase II trial with TG4001, our therapeutic vaccine against HPV16-positive anogenital cancers, was launched in 2021, with the first patient enrolled in June; recruitment is continuing at a steady pace. First data from an interim analysis, including up to 50 patients, is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022.
We also made significant progress with our oncolytic virus pipeline. We recruited the first patient into the Phase I/IIa study evaluating BT-001, our first candidate from our Invir.IO platform. We also presented the first Phase I data with TG6002 at two major conferences in 2021: AACR and ESMO. These results confirm the feasibility of intravenous administration of this oncolytic virus. The ability to be given intravenously would considerably extend the use of our Invir.IO based virus therapies in oncology, significantly expanding the market opportunity they can address.
In addition, our expertise and the clear benefits that our Invir.IO platform can deliver was recognized with the first license option exercised by AstraZeneca for an oncolytic virus in late 2021. This exercise results in an upfront payment of $8 million. The collaboration with AstraZeneca continues under the agreement for the development of other oncolytic immunotherapies by Transgene.
Following the successful completion of a €34.1 million private placement in June 2021 and the additional sale of Tasly BioPharmaceuticals shares in September 2021 for €17.4 million, Transgene has financial visibility until the end of 2023. This puts us in strong position to pursue Transgene's mission: create value by developing new innovative cancer therapies."
PRELIMINARY POSITIVE RESULTS WITH TG4050 CONFIRMING ITS POTENTIAL AND REINFORCING TRANSGENE'S POSITION AS A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE FIELD OF INDIVIDUALIZED THERAPEUTIC CANCER VACCINES
Transgene is developing TG4050, an individualized immunotherapy against cancer based on its highly innovative myvac platform. This platform delivers a customized approach, by combining Transgene's expertise in viral engineering with NEC's artificial intelligence capabilities. TG4050 is currently being assessed in two Phase I clinical trials in Europe and in the US (in ovarian and HPV-negative head and neck cancers); NEC is financing 50% of these studies. The product is manufactured by Transgene in an in-house GMP production unit in Strasbourg. The first results were announced in November 2021
Positive data were generated in the first six patients treated and demonstrate the strong potential of TG4050. The specific immune responses observed show a robust T-cell response against multiple targeted mutations (neoantigens), with a median of 10 positive responses per patient. The development of adaptive responses also suggest that the vaccine is able to effectively prime the immune system. The studies also provide preliminary data on the clinical activity of this individualized immunotherapy. Four patients were treated in the ovarian cancer study, including one patient with a CA-125 elevation which was cleared by vaccination for nine months before death from an unrelated chronic disease, and one patient who remained stable for nine months after the appearance of radiological lesions and initiation of treatment. In the head and neck cancer study, patients treated for 10 and 5 months, respectively, were stable and disease-free as of November 22, 2021. More details are available here.
These data reinforce the rationale for TG4050's prediction system and support the validation of the myvac platform as an efficient approach for anti-tumor vaccination. Additional data will be presented at the AACR annual meeting on April 12, 2022, and at other scientific conferences in 2022.
ONGOING ENROLLMENT IN THE RANDOMIZED PHASE II STUDY WITH TG4001 IN HPV16-POSITIVE ANOGENITAL CANCERS
TG4001 is a therapeutic vaccine targeting HPV-positive tumors, and is engineered to express HPV16 E6 and E7 antigens and interleukin 2 (IL-2) which stimulates immune responses. TG4001 is being developed to target recurrent or metastatic HPV-16 positive cancers, without liver metastasis, based on a clinical benefit observed in the Phase Ib/II trial. TG4001 is currently being evaluated in a randomized Phase II trial of up to 150 patients comparing the efficacy of the combination of TG4001 with avelumab versus avelumab alone. The first patient was enrolled in June 2021. The trial is actively enrolling patients in Europe (France and Spain) and has recently been initiated in the US.
An interim analysis will be performed after the inclusion of approximately 50 patients. Transgene expects to report the results of this analysis in the fourth quarter of 2022.
BT-001, FIRST ONCOLYTIC VIRUS BASED ON INVIR.IO PLATFORM, CONTINUES ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN EUROPE AND IN THE US
BT-001 is a patented VVcopTKRR oncolytic virus, with high antitumor potential, based on the Invir.IO platform. It is being co-developed with BioInvent. It has been engineered to express both a human recombinant anti-CTLA-4 antibody and the human GM-CSF cytokine locally in the tumor, aiming at inducing a local Treg depletion, and providing significant therapeutic activity by limiting systemic exposure.
Promising preclinical results with BT-001 were presented at the SITC 2021 annual meetings. They demonstrated high and robust intratumoral antitumor activity, resulting in tumor disappearance in in vivo models. In January 2022, preclinical proof-of-concept data were published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC). The published results demonstrated the potential of the virus to provide therapeutic benefit beyond current anti-PD1/anti-CTLA-4 immune checkpoint inhibitors. The article can be downloaded here.
Further preclinical data will be presented at the AACR on April 12, 2022.
A multicenter, open-label Phase I/IIa study is evaluating ascending doses of BT-001 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab. The first patient in this trial, approved in Europe (France and Belgium) and in the US, was enrolled in February 2021. Patient recruitment is progressing as expected.
The next clinical update on the ongoing Phase I trial is expected in the second quarter of 2022.
TG6002 PROVIDES THE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT OF THE INTRAVENOUS ADMINISTRATION OF TRANSGENE'S ONCOLYTIC VIRUSES
TG6002 is based on Transgene's patented VVcopTKRR strain, it has been engineered to express a chemotherapeutic agent (5-FU) directly in the tumor. TG6002 is being assessed in two Phase I/II clinical trials in gastrointestinal cancers, for which 5-FU is a common treatment. Its administration is evaluated by the intravenous and intrahepatic artery routes.
Initial Phase I data were presented at AACR 2021 and ESMO 2021. The Phase I data provide the clinical proof-of-concept of the feasibility of the intravenous (IV) administration of Transgene's patented oncolytic virus backbone. The data showed that, after IV administration, TG6002 is able to selectively replicate and persist in tumor cells leading to the local expression of its functional payload (the FCU1 gene).
This finding supports the potential of IV administration of oncolytic virus based on the VVcopTKRR strain behind the Invir.IO platform, extending the use of Transgene's oncolytic therapies to a broad range of solid tumors.
The Phase I trial evaluating TG6002 administered intravenously is expected to be completed by mid-2022. Comprehensive translational data will be presented in the fourth quarter of 2022.
SUMMARY OF ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS
myvac
TG4050
Phase I
NCT03839524
Targets: tumor neoantigens
Ovarian cancer after surgery and first-line chemotherapy
> Additional data expected in 2022, including at the AACR
TG4050
Phase I
NCT04183166
HPV-negative head and neck cancer after surgery and adjuvant therapy
> Additional data expected in 2022, including at the AACR
TG4001
+ avelumab
NCT03260023
Targets: HPV16 E6 and E7 oncoproteins
Recurrent/metastatic anogenital HPV-positive 1st (patients ineligible for chemotherapy) and 2nd line
> Results of the interim analysis expected in Q4 2022 (N˜50)
Invir.IO
BT-001
Phase I/IIa
NCT04725331
Payload: anti-CTLA4 antibody and GM-CSF cytokine
Solid tumors
> Next clinical update expected in Q2 2022
TG6002
Phase I/IIa
NCT03724071
Payload: FCU1 for the local production of a 5-FU chemotherapy
Gastro-intestinal cancer (colorectal cancer for Phase II) Intravenous (IV) administration
> End of Phase I expected mid-2022
TG6002
Phase I/IIa
NCT04194034
Colorectal cancer with liver metastasis Intrahepatic artery (IHA) administration
> First data expected mid-2022
ASTRAZENECA COLLABORATION: NEW MILESTONE
WITH THE FIRST LICENSE OPTION EXERCISE
AstraZeneca has exercised a first license option in December 2021 for an oncolytic virus from Transgene's Invir.IO platform. Transgene received an $8 million payment for the exercise of this option and is also eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales-based milestones payments as well as a royalty based on future commercial sales.
The collaboration with AstraZeneca, which includes co-development of other potential oncolytic immunotherapies, is ongoing. AstraZeneca has an option to acquire the rights to each of these innovative drug candidates for further clinical development.
A NEW COLLABORATION WITH INVIR.IO PLATFORM
In January 2022, Transgene announced the launch of a preclinical collaboration with PersonGen BioTherapeutics. This collaboration aims to evaluate the feasibility and efficacy of a combination therapy against solid tumors, combining PersonGen's CAR T cell injection with an oncolytic virus from the Invir.IO platform.
APPOINTMENT OF STEVEN BLOOM
AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER
Steven Bloom joined Transgene as Vice President, Chief Business Officer (CBO) in February 2022. He joined Transgene's executive committee to lead global business development strategy, alliance management and program management of the Company, with a focus on building a strong visibility in the US as part of establishing Transgene as a world leader in virus-based immunotherapies.
KEY FINANCIALS FOR 2021
Operating income of €17.4 million in 2021, compared to €9.9 million in 2020.
R&D services for third parties amounted to €10.0 million in 2021 (€3.0 million in 2020), mainly due to the collaboration with AstraZeneca which generated €9.9 million in revenues in 2021 (€2.9 million in 2020). This increase is related to the first license option exercised by AstraZeneca in 2021 for €7.1 million, for an oncolytic virus developed by Transgene.
Research tax credit amounted to €7.0 million in 2021 (€6.3 million in 2020).
Net operating expenses of €40.9 million in 2021, compared to €33.9 million in 2020.
R&D expenses were €32.9 million in 2021 (€27.3 million in 2020). This increase is mainly due to the acceleration of clinical trials in 2021 and the start of a new process development project.
General and administrative expenses amounted to €7.4 million in 2021 (€6.5 million in 2020).
Financial income of €4.0 million in 2021, compared to €6.8 million in 2020.
The partial sale of the Tasly BioPharmaceuticals shares in September 2021 generated a net gain on asset disposal of €1.3 million. Transgene's remaining shareholding was revaluated and resulted in financial income of €2.4 million in 2021. This figure corresponds to the difference between the last market price compared with last year.
Net loss of €19.5 million in 2021, compared to a net loss of €17.2 million in 2020.
Net cash burn of €10.0 million in 2021 (excluding capital increase),compared to €17.0 million in 2020.
Cash available at year-end 2021: €49.6 million, compared to €26.3 million at the end of 2020, following the completion of a €34.1 million private placement in June 2021. In addition, Transgene still holds Tasly BioPharmaceuticals shares valued at €18.9 million at the end of December 2021.
Transgene has a financial visibility until the end of 2023.
The financial statements for 2021 as well as management's discussion and analysis are attached to this press release (Appendices A and B).
The Board of Directors of Transgene met on March 16, 2022, under the chairmanship of Hedi Ben Brahim and closed the 2021 financial statements. Audit procedures have been performed by the statutory auditors and the delivery of the auditors' report is ongoing.
The Company's universal registration document, which includes the annual financial report, will be available early April 2022 on Transgene's website, www.transgene.fr.
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.
The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).
With Transgene's myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.
With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.
Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr.
Appendix A: Financial statements 2021
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, IFRS
(in thousands)
Assets
December 31,2021
December 31,2020
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
5,911
5,277
Other current financial assets
43,658
21,077
Cash, cash equivalents and other current financial assets
49,569
26,354
Trade receivables
10,133
1,667
Other current assets
2,543
2,666
Total current assets
62,245
30,687
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
11,295
13,110
Intangible assets
92
141
Non-current financial assets
20,772
34,042
Other non-current assets
7,434
7,473
Total non-current assets
39,593
54,766
Total ASSETS
101,838
85,453
Liabilities and equity
December 31,2021
December 31,2020
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
7,692
5,066
Current financial liabilities
1,395
1,426
Provisions for risks and expenses
48
511
Other current liabilities
5,454
6,626
Total current liabilities
14,589
13,629
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current financial liabilities
15,241
16,938
Employee benefits
3,958
4,060
Other non-current liabilities
841
110
Total non-current liabilities
20,040
21,108
Total liabilities
34,629
34,737
EQUITY
Share capital
48,886
41,921
Share premiums and reserves
70,374
40,938
Retained earnings
(31,092)
(13,861)
Profit/(loss) for the period
(19,536)
(17,231)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(1,423)
(1,051)
Total equity attributable to Company shareholders
67,209
50,716
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
101,838
85,453
Consolidated income statement, IFRS
(in thousands, except for per-share data)
December 31,2021
December 31,2020
Revenue from collaborative and licensing agreements
9,993
2,981
Government financing for research expenditure
7,021
6,362
Other income
399
572
Operating income
17,413
9,915
Research and development expenses
(32,883)
(27,346)
General and administrative expenses
(7,369)
(6,547)
Other expenses
(686)
(15)
Operating expenses
(40,938)
(33,908)
Operating income/(loss)
(23,525)
(23,993)
Financial income/(loss)
3,989
6,762
Income/(loss) before tax
(19,536)
(17,231)
Income tax expense
NET INCOME/(LOSS)
(19,536)
(17,231)
Basic earnings per share (€)
(0.21)
(0.21)
Diluted earnings per share (€)
(0.20)
(0.21)
Cash Flow statement, IFRS
(in thousands)
December 31,2021
December 31,2020
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income/(loss)
(19,536)
(17,231)
Cancellation of financial income/(loss)
(3,989)
(6,762)
Elimination of non-cash items
Provisions
(1,031)
722
Depreciation and amortization
2,521
1,786
Share-based payments
3,002
1,744
Others
(112)
(320)
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities before change in working capital and other operating cash flow
|
(19,145)
|
(20,061)
Change in operating working capital requirements
Current receivables and prepaid expenses
(7,745)
897
Research tax credit (RTC)
(7,027)
(6,352)
Other current assets
(242)
717
Trade payables
2,657
(2,057)
Prepaid income
(1,124)
(2,015)
Other current liabilities
683
129
Net cash used in operating activities
(31,943)
(28,742)
Cash flows from investing activities
(Acquisitions)/disposals of property, plant and equipment
(671)
(811)
(Acquisitions)/disposals of intangible assets
(15)
(41)
(Acquisitions)/disposals of non-consolidated equity securities without significant influence
17,193
18,224
Other (acquisitions)/disposals
286
370
Net cash used in investing activities
16,793
17,742
Cash flow from financing activities
Net financial income/(loss) proceeds
(167)
(123)
Gross proceeds from the issuance of shares
34,129
Share issue costs
(787)
Conditional subsidies
603
655
(Acquisitions)/disposals of other financial assets
(22,582)
21,041
Net amounts received for financing of tax credits
6,050
6,288
Bank borrowing
(197)
(11,406)
Financial leases and change in lease obligations
(1,277)
(1,514)
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
15,772
14,941
Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
12
(7)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
634
3,934
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,277
1,343
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5,911
5,277
Investments in other current financial assets
43,658
21,077
Cash, cash equivalent and other current financial assets
49,569
26,354
Appendix B: Management Discussion of 2021 Financials
Operating income
Income from collaboration and licensing agreements represented €10.0 million in 2021 versus €3.0 million in 2020. The income consisted primarily of research and development services recognized from the collaboration with AstraZeneca over the period amounting to €9.9 million in 2021 (versus €2.9 million in 2020). This increase is mainly due to the first license option exercised by AstraZeneca in 2021 for €7.1 million, for an oncolytic virus developed by Transgene.
Public funding for research expenses accounted for €7.0 million in 2021 (versus €6.4 million in 2020), mainly due to research tax credit.
Other income
Other income amounted to €0.4 million in 2021 versus €0.6 million in 2020. This consisted for €0.2 million of the NEOVIVA repayable advances at a preferred rate in 2021, as in 2020.
Operating expenses
Research and development (R&D) expenses
R&D expenses amounted to €32.9 million in 2021 versus €27.3 million in 2020.
The following table details R&D expenses by type:
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Payroll costs
12.4
11.5
Share-based payments
1.7
0.8
Intellectual property expenses and licensing costs
1.1
0.9
External expenses for clinical projects
6.3
5.4
External expenses for other projects
4.5
2.4
Operating expenses
5.1
4.6
Depreciation, amortization and provisions
1.8
1.7
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
32.9
27.3
Payroll costs allocated to R&D (salaries, employer contributions and related expenses) amounted to €12.4 million in 2021 compared to €11.5 million in 2020, due to the increase in FTE for the manufacturing activities.
Share-based payments amounted to €1.7 million in 2021, versus €0.8 million in 2020, with a new free shares plan granted in 2021.
External expenses for clinical projects amounted to €6.3 million in 2021, compared to €5.4 million in 2020. This increase is mainly due to the start of new clinical trials, notably with TG4001 and BT-001, and the acceleration of clinical trials expenses with TG4050.
Other external expenses, including expenses for research and industrial activities, were €4.5 million in 2021, versus €2.4 million in 2020. This increase is mainly related to the start of a new process development project in 2021.
Operating expenses, including the cost of operating research and manufacturing laboratories, amounted to €5.1 million in 2021, compared to €4.6 million in 2020. This increase is mainly due to internal manufacturing activities, especially for the individualized vaccine TG4050.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses
General and administrative (G&A) expenses amounted to €7.4 million in 2021 versus €6.5 million in 2020.
The following table details G&A expenses by type:
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Payroll costs
3.4
3.2
Share-based payments
1.3
0.9
Fees and administrative expenses
1.9
1.8
Other general and administrative expenses
0.7
0.5
Depreciation, amortization and provisions
0.1
0.1
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
7.4
6.5
Payroll costs allocated to G&A stood at €3.4 million in 2021, compared to €3.2 million in 2020.
Share-based payments amounted €1.3 million in 2021 compared to €0.9 million in 2020, with a new free shares plan granted in 2021
Fees and administrative expenses were at €1.9 million in 2021, versus €1.8 million in 2020.
Financial income
Net financial income resulted in a net income of €4.0 million in 2021 versus a net income of €6.8 million in 2020.
In September 2021, Transgene sold 49% of its shareholding in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals, for €17.4 million. This sale generated a net gain on asset disposal of €1.3 million. The remaining Tasly BioPharmaceuticals shares held as of December 31, 2021, were revaluated with a gain of €2.4 million. This revaluation was related to the difference between the last market price compared with last year. In 2020, a first partial sale of Tasly BioParmaceuticals shares and the revaluation of shares conducted to a net gain of €9.1 million.
The valuation of ADNA conditional advances as of December 31, 2021, generated a financial income of €0.7 million, compared to a financial loss of €0.6 million in 2020.
Net income (loss)
The net loss was €19.5 million in 2021, compared with a net loss of €17.2 million in 2020.
The net loss was €0.21 per share in 2021, same as in 2020.
Investments
Investments in tangible and intangible assets amounted €1.0 million in 2021 (€2.4 million in 2020).
Repayable advances and loans
Transgene has been leading a research program, NEOVIVA, supported by Bpifrance. The Company received €0.6 million in repayable advances from this program in 2021. The Company could receive up to €2.6 million (€0.2 million in grants and €2.4 million in repayable advances) over a five-year period.
In April 2019, the Company signed a revolving credit agreement with Natixis for a maximum of €20 million, which can be drawn down in one or more installments. An amendment was signed in September 2020 resizing this credit line to €15 million, following the sale of Transgene's stake in Tasly BioPharmaceuticals in July 2020. Following the new sale of shares in September 2021, the credit line under this facility was cancelled in its entirety. The Company has not drawn on this credit facility.
Liquidity and capital resources
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had €49.6 million in cash available, compared with €26.3 million as of December 31, 2020, following the completion of a €34.1 million private placement in June 21. In addition, Transgene still holds Tasly BioPharmaceuticals shares valued at €18.9 million at the end of December 2021.
Cash burn
The Company's net cash burn amounted to €10.0 million in 2021, excluding capital increase, versus €17.0 million in 2020.
Post-closing events
N/A
