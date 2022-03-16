Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. Announces a Significant Acquisition in the Heart of the Permian Basin

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today a significant acquisition in the Permian Basin has closed on March 15, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

PERMIAN BASIN

320 Acres in Ward County Texas held by production, 100% Working Interest - 75+% Net Revenue Interest.

5 producing vertical oil and gas wells and 1 permitted injection well. Water injection easements are already in place.

Multiple oil and gas zones have been identified in the 5 existing oil wells.

Potential for Wolfcamp horizontal well completion and injection.

Property includes 4 oil tanks, 2 Seperators, 5 Pumpjacks, and a triplex pump for injection.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"This property is located in the heart of the Wolfcamp Shale with immediate access to interstate 20. We can produce oil on this property and inject significant quantities of produced water from our neighbors." commented Thomas Lull, Chief Executive Officer of Orion. "The Wolfcamp shale is one of the largest producing onshore oil fields in the US, and we have substantial revenues with zero debt and zero share dilution for all of these assets."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

