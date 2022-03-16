SpartanNash is leveraging its international supply chain network to offer more than $1 million in critical supplies to the people of Ukraine

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) has shipped to Europe the first of several containers of critical supplies as part of its $1 million commitment to Ukrainians who are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis. SpartanNash's military division coordinated the export, which included baby formula, diapers, over-the-counter medicines, sports energy drinks and personal hygiene items.

"Collecting product donations in the U.S. is one thing but having the international logistic relationships to get them abroad quickly is another," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "International freight shipping is an extremely delicate and intricate specialty, as so many details go into these journeys, and coordinating these shipments is one of SpartanNash's global supply chain strengths."

The overseas and rail journey can take up to 50 days, but SpartanNash was able to expedite this shipment to less than 17 days, taking a route to get as close to the conflict as safely possible in Warsaw, Poland. SpartanNash partnered with Convoy of Hope to receive and distribute the necessities in the hands of Ukrainians across eastern Europe.

"This is a humanitarian disaster, and SpartanNash is uniquely positioned to support Ukrainians in addition to the American military heroes who are serving on the front lines of this crisis," Sarsam said. "As a People First company, we look for opportunities to provide aid to those in need whenever we can."

SpartanNash's military division distributes grocery products so military commissaries and exchanges can deliver a familiar shopping experience to servicemen and women with their favorite USA brands, providing a touch of home regardless of where they are stationed. The Company distributes products to 160 military commissaries and over 400 exchanges located in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash distribution centers are strategically located among the largest concentration of military bases in the areas the Company serves and near Atlantic ports.

"In any crisis situation, rapid response is vital, and we are glad to partner with SpartanNash to leverage its expertise in global food logistics," said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope. "Getting close to a warzone and responding during a crisis is no simple task. We rely on our disaster response experts and local volunteers to deliver hope to the impacted communities."

This is just the tip of the spear for SpartanNash, which has dozens of additional donation pallets ready to ship overseas. The Company will continue collecting donations from key vendor partners in the U.S. and working closely with the Convoy of Hope team for on-the-ground distribution in impacted areas throughout Europe.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. The company owns 145 supermarkets-primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market-and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com

