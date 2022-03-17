Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
16.03.22
17:35 Uhr
106,84 Euro
+3,68
+3,57 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,80107,3008:45
106,62107,1408:46
ACCESSWIRE
17.03.2022 | 08:20
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CTT Systems AB: CTT Systems is selected by Airbus Corporate Jets to develop ACJ TwoTwenty Inflight Humidification system

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

CTT SYSTEMS AB ("CTT"), the market leader of aircraft humidity control systems, has today signed a development agreement with Airbus Corporate Jets ("ACJ") regarding Inflight Humidification (IFH) system for the ACJ TwoTwenty Xtra large business jet.

Under the partnership CTT and ACJ will design the system together and CTT will develop the humidification system (consisting of four humidifiers and one anti-condensation unit).

"We are delighted to be selected by Airbus to develop the humidification system for the ACJ TwoTwenty business jet," says Peter Landquist, Vice President Senior Advisor Sales of CTT Systems.

About Humidification in large, cabin business jets and VIP aircraft

Without an efficient humidification system, the VIP and business jet cabin is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5 % RH. The Inflight Humidification system generates a striking humidity increase, restoring cabin air humidity to comfort and wellbeing level, to approx. 20 - 23 percent Relative Humidity (RH). ACJ passengers will hereby benefit from reduced dry air related problems (such as fatigue, jet-lag, red eyes, dry skin, degenerated immune system) and thrive from improved wellbeing and better sleep. The CTT humidifier is based on evaporative cooling technology that effectively precludes the transfer of bacteria. The ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft is protected by the CTT Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system to prevent moisture issues such as rain-in-the-plane.

About ACJ TwoTwenty

The ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft combines intercontinental range, unmatched personal space, and state of the art technology. The clean sheet design uses advanced materials and fly-by-wire, offers outstanding connectivity, lower operating costs and unrivalled reliability. The ACJ TwoTwenty features unmatched personal space and is the only business jet featuring six wide VIP living areas for up to 19 passengers. The ACJ TwoTwenty will have intercontinental range, capable of flying up to 5,650 nm/10,500 km (over 12 flight hours) and is at a price tag just under the Ultra Long Range bizjet price. => www.acj.airbus.com/en

For additional information:

Peter Landquist, VP Senior Advisor Sales, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 02 alt. Mobile. 070-665 24 45 or email: peter.landquist@ctt.se

Ola Häggfeldt, Sales Director, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 30 or email: ola.haggfeldt@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-03-17 08:00 CET.

Attachments

CTT Systems is selected by Airbus Corporate Jets to develop ACJ TwoTwenty Inflight Humidification system

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693488/CTT-Systems-is-selected-by-Airbus-Corporate-Jets-to-develop-ACJ-TwoTwenty-Inflight-Humidification-system

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.