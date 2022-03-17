- (PLX AI) - AstraZeneca announces settlement of patent litigation for Ultomiris.
- • AstraZeneca says agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical resolving all patent disputes
- • Under the terms of the agreement, Alexion, AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group, will make a single payment of $775 million in the second quarter of 2022
- • No further amounts are payable by either party
- • The settlement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2022
