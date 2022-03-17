New uplink services will ensure optimal viewing experiences for audiences across Europe

SES and CANAL+ have expanded their partnership with a long-term agreement for uplink services for CANAL+'s French Pay-TV channel bouquet at 19.2 degrees East. The new agreement includes services delivered from two teleports in Betzdorf, Luxembourg, and starting in 2023, Munich, Germany, underscoring the importance and shared value of delivering superior and uninterrupted viewing experiences to CANAL+ subscribers.

The current satellite capacity agreement between SES and CANAL+ sees SES satellites delivering premium content to more than 10 million subscribers across Europe and Africa until the end of the decade. SES and CANAL+ have been partners since 1995. CANAL+ utilises transponders at three orbital positions: 19.2 degrees East, 23.5 degrees East and 22 degrees West.

"At CANAL+, we take pride in delivering prime content and the best quality video experiences to our subscribers around the world. By expanding our partnership with SES into ground services, we ensure that we reach the widest possible audience in the most reliable way," said Philippe Rivas, Distribution CTO at CANAL+ Group.

"The combination of SES's ground and satellite network services provide the most powerful, most resilient and the most far-reaching content distribution network in the world. We're delighted that one of our longest-standing partners, CANAL+, has continued to put trust in our unmatched capability to broadcast SD, HD and UHD content to their subscribers," said Deepak Mathur, Executive Vice President of Global Video Sales at SES.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 355 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About CANAL+ Group

CANAL+ Group is a leading media company and pay-TV operator. It is also a leading player in free-to-air television with three national channels, C8, CSTAR and CNEWS, and an ads sales agency. CANAL+ Group has a wide international footprint with a presence in Europe, Africa and Asia. CANAL+ Group totals 23.7 million subscribers worldwide, including 9 million in mainland France. With STUDIOCANAL, CANAL+ Group is also a European leader in the production, acquisition and distribution of feature films and TV series. CANAL+ Group is wholly-owned by worldwide integrated content, media and communication group, Vivendi.

