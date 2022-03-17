DJ bonyf NV: BONYF, THE EXPERTS IN NEXT GENERATION ORAL AND DENTAL CARE GOES PUBLIC TODAY

bonyf NV bonyf NV: BONYF, THE EXPERTS IN NEXT GENERATION ORAL AND DENTAL CARE GOES PUBLIC TODAY 17-March-2022 / 08:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BONYF, THE EXPERTS IN NEXT GENERATION ORAL AND DENTAL CARE GOES PUBLIC TODAY

The first day of listing and start of trading on Euronext Access, Paris

"This direct listing marks an important step in our development. It will strengthen our reputation and facilitate access to new clients, particularly on an international level. In the second phase, the stock market will also offer the opportunity to raise funds to finance our strong growth. Our patented products, manufactured to the highest standards, will benefit from a booming oral care market", says Jean-Pierre Bogaert, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of bonyf.

Ghent (Belgium), 17 March 2022, 08:45 am; bonyf NV (Ticker symbol: MLBON), the experts in next-generation oral and dental care, announces its listing today on the Euronext Access Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext notice no. PAR_20220315_07266_ACC of 15 March 2022).

The market capitalisation of bonyf NV is EUR7,063,200 with 588,600 shares admitted. bonyf shares (ISIN: BE6333353298 and Ticker: MLBON) are not eligible for equity savings plans (PEA-PME and PEA). They will be listed and traded from today via double-fixing (11:30 am and 4:30 pm).

bonyf NV is a Belgian company specialising in the research, development, production and distribution of innovative oral and dental products. Its extensive range of patented products are the result of 20 years in-house research and development conducted in bonyf's facilities in Liechtenstein, the renown dental valley. Products are manufactured at bonyf's production site in Switzerland under strict international regulations to ensure consistent product quality.

bonyf's mission is to improve health and wellbeing to transform lives of people suffering from infection induced oral and dental problems. To ensure the effectiveness of its products, bonyf invests in high quality scientific research. A healthy mouth is vital in maintaining good overall health, especially for those with a compromised immune system. Harmful bacteria, viruses and fungi in an infected mouth can invade other parts of the body. bonyf sustains oral and dental hygiene through next generation revolutionary products.

A company on a sustainable growth trajectory

bonyf's development strategy focuses on four main areas:

-- An ambitious 2022 marketing plan to roll out OlivaFix Gold and PerioTabs in Europe with respectivetargeted countries for each product.

-- Strategic partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to distribute bonyf's innovative products.

-- Opportunities to monetise large-scale R&D already conducted through licensing agreements and patentassignments for certain regions.

-- New products under development with patent opportunities.

Terms of the Admission

ISIN code BE6333353298 Ticker MLBON Listing market Euronext Paris Market Euronext ACCESS Number of shares 588,600 Admission unit price EUR 12 Listing Type Technical admission

About bonyf

Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The Company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 36 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market.

Learn more at https://bonyf.com

bonyf N.V. Conseil Relations Presse

Jean-Pierre Bogaert Banque Delubac & Cie CapValue

investor@bonyf.com cib@delubac.fr info@capvalue.fr

+41 79 412 42 79 +33 1 80 81 50 00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: BONYF, THE EXPERTS IN NEXT GENERATION ORAL AND DENTAL CARE GOES PUBLIC TODAY

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: bonyf NV Doornzelestraat 114 D 9000 Gent Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 42 79 Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1304915 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1304915 17-March-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304915&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2022 03:45 ET (07:45 GMT)