Australian solar startup SunDrive has announced "a breakthrough" in mass production-compatible heterojunction technology, after recording an efficiency result of 26.07% with a silver-free, commercial-size silicon solar PV cell.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based SunDrive said it has teamed up with China-based heterojunction (HJT) equipment manufacturer Maxwell Technologies to demonstrate what it said is "the future potential for HJT solar cell efficiencies exceeding 26% in mass production." SunDrive said on Thursday that it has recorded a solar cell efficiency of 26.07% on a full-size silicon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...