Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2022 | 11:53
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 06/22 Changes to CMS and default fund fee schedule

SEK cash reference rate change

Effective April 1st, 2022, Nasdaq Clearing will change the reference rate
applied to SEK cash contributions related to non-default fund contributions
from Swedish Repo Rate to STIBOR. 

The Nasdaq Deposit Rate that applies to cash contribution related to cash
contribution in SEK will after the change be as follows: 

SEK - STIBOR 1D -30bp

The interest on SEK cash collateral will be calculated using STIBOR as of April
1st, 2022. 

Default fund contributions in EUR

Effective April 1st, 2022, Nasdaq Clearing will change the Default Fund spread
for EUR from +8bp to 0bp. There are no changes to the underlying reference rate
for the interest calculation. 

Current rates can be found on the NASDAQ CMS Web.

For further information, please contact

Clearing & Collateral Management team

Email: Clearing@nasdaq.com

Phone +46 8 405 6880
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.