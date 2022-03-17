NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 06/22 Changes to CMS and default fund fee schedule

SEK cash reference rate change Effective April 1st, 2022, Nasdaq Clearing will change the reference rate applied to SEK cash contributions related to non-default fund contributions from Swedish Repo Rate to STIBOR. The Nasdaq Deposit Rate that applies to cash contribution related to cash contribution in SEK will after the change be as follows: SEK - STIBOR 1D -30bp The interest on SEK cash collateral will be calculated using STIBOR as of April 1st, 2022. Default fund contributions in EUR Effective April 1st, 2022, Nasdaq Clearing will change the Default Fund spread for EUR from +8bp to 0bp. There are no changes to the underlying reference rate for the interest calculation. Current rates can be found on the NASDAQ CMS Web. For further information, please contact Clearing & Collateral Management team Email: Clearing@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 6880