FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD) Looking to Expand 3rd Location in Las Vegas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company may be acquiring a 3rd retail location at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas.

FBC Holding, Inc. is currently getting an application reviewed for a retail location at Fashion Show in Las Vegas. Fashion Show is a shopping mall located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The mall hosts weekend fashion shows on a retractable runway within the mall's central atrium, hence the name. Once location is approved, this is going to be huge and will open many avenues along with growth and massive revenue opportunities.

President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "This is tremendous news for the company as a whole and this location would be absolutely ideal due to the specific high-end clothing that we make and sell!"

Lisa Nelson also stated, "The amount of foot traffic in Las Vegas is immaculate and this is the step in the right direction to get Formrunner Apparel to an explosive level!"

As of January 2022, the visitor volume in Las Vegas is 2,474,800 and it increased 91.2% from 2021. Formrunner Apparel has big plans for 2022 and will keep shareholders updated every step of the way!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com .

