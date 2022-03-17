Admission procedure for bonds of Sun Finance Treasury Limited initiated

Nasdaq Riga on March 17, 2022 received application from Sun Finance Treasury Limited requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802494 1 000 20 000 000 EUR 30.06.2024 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: Sun Finance Treasury Limited Company Description 2022 and Terms of the Notes Issue. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1051616