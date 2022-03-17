Polaris Infrastructure, Inc.: Polaris Infrastructure Announces Acquisitions in Ecuador and Panama

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / All amounts in USD unless otherwise stated) - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), announced today that it has:

signed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") for an operational run-of-river hydro project in Ecuador; and

closed an acquisition of two construction ready solar projects in Panama

Ecuador - Hydro

The SPA is for an operating run-of-the-river hydro project with a capacity of 6.3 MWs. The project is located along the Cubi River in San Jose de Minas, Ecuador and has been operating since June 2020 (the "Hydro Project"). The Hydro Project has two expansion opportunities that the Company will look to act upon, which would allow for an increase in both energy and the capacity to a total of 10 MW.

The key terms of the SPA include:

Polaris will acquire a minimum of 85% ownership of the Hydro Project - with the intention to acquire up to 100% for closing;

The price for an acquisition of 100% of the equity is $20.4 million, subject to closing adjustments;

The assumption of estimated debt at closing of approximately US$7 million;

The Hydro Project has a 50-year concession and a 15-year PPA (7 years remaining) for all production with Agencia de Regulacion Control de Energia y Recursos (ARCENNR), a wholly-owned Ecuadorian government entity;

Current pricing of the PPA is $78.10 per Mwhr; and

The SPA is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the acquisition by local regulatory bodies. It is expected that these conditions will take 60-90 days to finalize.

The Hydro Project includes two expansion opportunities with the introduction of a conduction channel from the adjacent Perlabi river that the Company believes would increase the load factor of the existing power plant. Such expansion is already underway and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Furthermore, the power plant has existing capacity to add an additional turbine to increase power capacity to 10 MWs which would enable increased production during the rainy season.

In addition to the acquisition of the operational project, Polaris is working to formalize a development framework agreement with the selling shareholder to jointly pursue further hydro projects in the Ecuadorian market.

Panama - Solar

Polaris has also closed a transaction with a Panamanian developer to construct, own and operate two solar plants totaling 13.4 MWdc (the "Solar Projects") located in the village of Vista Hermosa, Corregimiento de Pueblos Unidos, Aguadulce district, Coclé Province. The two solar sites are two and a half hours by car from Panama City and will connect to the national transmission network (National Interconnected System) at the ETESA Substation (Electric Transmission Company) of Llano Sánchez through an air-underground electric sub-transmission line of about 3 Km in length.

The key terms and attributes for the acquisition of the Solar Projects include:

Polaris purchased all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the two entities holding the Solar Projects and the licenses and permits required to complete the construction and operate, in exchange for $600,000;

Polaris will fund 100% of the costs to build two construction-ready Solar Projects, with a target commercial operation date of 9-10 months, for approximately $10 million;

Polaris will have 100% ownership of the Solar Projects for a total of 13.4 MWdc;

At this point in time, the Solar Projects do not have contracts but will have the ability to sell on the spot market. Prior to achieving commercial operation, Polaris will evaluate the benefits of securing long-term contracts versus selling on the spot market. Polaris current believe that a combination of both is a likely outcome; and

As part of the Solar Projects acquisition, Polaris will receive exclusive development rights for two additional solar development stage solar projects totaling 26 MWdc solar located in Panama.

"We are very pleased to have signed the Hydro SPA and closed on the Solar Development Projects" stated Marc Murnaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris. "The combination of operational and ready to build development is the mix of assets we have been looking for and aligns with our strategic objectives. This will double the number of jurisdictions that we operate in to four and will add solar into our generation mix. The addition of a Hydro project in Ecuador and a solar project in Panama, provides further diversification both operationally and geographically. In addition, both opportunities are expected to be the first entry points in jurisdictions within which Polaris wants to grow and develop further projects."

Polaris plans to fund the acquisitions and the construction of the solar projects with cash on hand.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company owns and operates a geothermal project located in Nicaragua and hydro projects located in Peru.

