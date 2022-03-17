The Government of Poland signaled its resolve to enter the small satellite launch market following an official visit by the Minister of Economic Development and Technology and head of the Polish Space Agency to the Virgin Orbit factory in Long Beach, California on March 16, 2022.

In an official letter of intent with the leading responsive space company Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB), the Polish Space Agency (POLSA), the agency overseeing Poland's space development, conveyed its strong interest in bringing a domestic launch capability to Poland, a development uniquely made possible through Virgin Orbit's air-launched LauncherOne system. The signed letter codifies the Polish government's intent to collaborate with Virgin Orbit to conduct a detailed analysis of LauncherOne's practical applications in support of Poland's science and economy industries.

Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart and POLSA President Prof. Grzegorz Wrochna sign a letter of intent in the presence of Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology, Piotr Nowak

Having already completed three successful commercial launches from an in-land space port and having reached launch azimuths that traditional, ground-based launch systems cannot achieve from launch pads in the Western United States, Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne has demonstrated its unique ability to open space launch solutions for regions where spaceflight would otherwise be limited or impractical a solution made possible through a dedicated carrier aircraft and ground support systems.

"Today's agreement marks an important step to providing assured access to space for Poland and surrounding nations--serving Polish industry, science and security," added Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart. "Poland's forward thinking is inspiring at this critical juncture for Europe and we're honored to serve them and partner with the Polish space community to open space for good."

"For Poland, today's event is another step towards building a sovereign satellite system, which is crucial in the current geopolitical situation. Development of new technologies, including navigation, Earth imaging or telecommunications are irreplaceable in ensuring national security and solving crisis situations," stated the Minister of Economic Development and Technology, Piotr Nowak.

President of the Polish Space Agency Grzegorz Wrochna emphasized that the signed letter is a crowning touch to several months' period of intense negotiations, conducted in tight coordination with the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology. "The demonstrated interest and concrete declarations indicate that Poland is an attractive partner for global players, such as Virgin Orbit. Even more importantly, this agreement further positions our domestic space sector in the competitive upstream segment of the international space market. Thanks to the LauncherOne technology, Poland will be able to provide launch services also to other countries in the area, in particular within the Three Seas region," added Prof. Wrochna.

The letter of intent was signed by POLSA President, Prof. Grzegorz Wrochna and Virgin Orbit CEO, Dan Hart, in the presence of Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology, Piotr Nowak

Virgin Orbit is currently commencing an ambitious expansion outside of the United States. The company has previously announced plans to open the first launch capabilities for international space ports in Oita, Japan and Alcântara, Brazil and will be launching a historic first orbital flight via its LauncherOne platform from the United Kingdom later in 2022.

About Polish Space Agency (POLSA

Polish Space Agency (POLSA) is an executive agency of the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, established in 2014. Its task is to support the Polish space industry by implementing the objectives of the Polish Space Strategy. POLSA cooperates with international agencies and public administration in the field of exploration and use of Outer Space. The Agency is responsible for promoting the Polish space sector nationally and abroad.

POLSA also conducts informational and educational activities on the use of satellite technologies (e.g. navigation, observation and communication) in economy, administration and everyday life. Learn more at www.polsa.gov.pl and visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer's needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @virginorbit, and on Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Virgin Orbit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Virgin Orbit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

