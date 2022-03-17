FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

March 17, 2021 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd (the "Company") announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2021 audited financial statements, free of charge, by submitting the contact form requesting the report at https://www.flexlng.com/investor-contact-2/

The attached Annual Report can also be downloaded from the Company's website, www.flexlng.comand is available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG".

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments