Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Hedera Group AB (131/22)

With effect from March 18, 2022, the subscription rights in Hedera Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 29, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HEGR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017615917 Order book ID: 252507 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 18, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Hedera Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HEGR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017615925 Order book ID: 252487 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB