Donnerstag, 17.03.2022
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
WKN: A2AABX ISIN: SE0007815113 
Berlin
17.03.22
14:13 Uhr
0,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2022 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Hedera Group AB (131/22)

With effect from March 18, 2022, the subscription rights in Hedera Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 29, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   HEGR TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017615917              
Order book ID:  252507                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 18, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Hedera Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   HEGR BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017615925              
Order book ID:  252487                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
