FinTech Sandbox: Mass Fintech Hub Announces New Advisory Board and Unveils Early Programming Schedule for 2022

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / The Mass Fintech Hub today revealed the latest efforts to make Massachusetts a global leader in fintech by establishing its first advisory board composed of various leaders across the state. It also announced 2022 events and programs, including a new Fintech Forum, Career Fair and Fintech Bootcamp.

"We've seen a boost in membership and an expansion of our impact on the community, so we're in a great position to add industry advisors who can help us strengthen the fintech ecosystem," said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Fintech Working Group. "Fintech is an important growth sector for the Commonwealth, which is shown by the mix of talented executives from industry, academia, and government. The new board and our upcoming programs are both aimed at expanding opportunities for fintech to grow across the state, particularly for our promising entrepreneurs and students."

Mass Fintech Hub's First Advisory Board Includes Key Leaders from the Commonwealth

The new board will provide strategic direction for and promote Mass Fintech Hub's initiative to make the Bay State the premier destination for fintech. The members of the advisory board include:

Jay Ash, Massachusetts Competitive Partnership

Sean Belka, Fidelity Investments

Sarah Biller, FinTech Sandbox

Cait Brumme, MassChallenge

Mark Casady, Vestigo Ventures

Stephen Cecchetti, Brandeis International Business School

Suelin Chen, Cake

Mike Fanning, MassMutual (Co-Chair)

Yasmin Cruz Ferrine, Visible Hands

Dean Laura Haas, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Manning College of Information & Computer Sciences

David Jegen, FinTech Sandbox and F-Prime Capital

Secretary Mike Kennealy, Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development at Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Co-Chair)

Carolyn Kirk, Massachusetts Technology Collaborative

Mike Massaro, Flywire

Alison Mnookin, Harvard Business School

Bob Reynolds, Putnam Investments

Bob Rivers, Eastern Bank

Snejina Zacharia, Insurify

2022 Programming Features Collaboration, Education and Inclusion

Mass Fintech Hub's first wave of programming this year will feature leaders from various sectors and students eager to learn about and/or work in fintech. Here is what is currently slated over the next few months:

Fintech Forum - March 24, 2022

The Fintech Forum will promote and showcase the collaboration between corporations and startups in Massachusetts, and the event will include a panel discussion, a startup pitch session, and a networking cocktail hour to further connect Massachusetts's financial services and fintech communities. The session will be moderated by Richard Napolitano, CEO of wealth management platform Advisor360, and will take place at DCU FinTech.

Career Fair - March 30, 2022

The event will allow undergraduate juniors and seniors as well as graduate students from academic institutions throughout the Bay State to meet with top financial startups and explore career opportunities. The career fair will be held at the District Hall in the Seaport.

Fintech Bootcamp - April 23, 2022

Also in an effort to provide students, and particularly those of diverse backgrounds, with opportunities and insights for their future careers, Mass Fintech Hub will hold its second Fintech Bootcamp, in partnership with Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI).

To sign up for and/or get involved in these events, more information here .

"As both Mass Fintech Hub and the greater fintech and financial community in Massachusetts continue to blossom and grow, we are confident that our newly formed advisory board and exceptional programming will help us build on our foundation and further our mission," said Mike Fanning, Head of MassMutual US and Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Fintech Working Group. "Together, we will make 2022 a groundbreaking year for financial services and fintech in Massachusetts."

This momentum builds off of the organization's success in 2021, in which Mass Fintech Hub launched , held its inaugural Fintech Bootcamp , hosted several new programs during Boston FinTech Week , and more than doubled its membership from June to December.

For more information please visit: www.massfintechhub.com ; stay up to date on recent developments and relevant content on Twitter at @MassFintechHub , and LinkedIn .

About the Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership based in Massachusetts comprising a network of fintech leaders, financial experts, academics, public sector leaders and venture capitalists who empower Fintech startups to achieve success around the world. The initiative supports the fintech ecosystem through programs that attract investment, talent, collaboration and encourage regulatory innovation. The Mass Fintech Hub stimulates activity and connections, creates opportunities and aligns key stakeholders for a better entrepreneurial environment that supports fintech startups in all development stages. Learn more here: www.massfintechhub.com/contact-us/ .

