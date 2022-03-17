Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.03.2022 | 14:44
(0)
(0)

Physitrack PLC's (publ) Annual Report 2021 published

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Physitrack PLC (publ) has today published its Annual Report 2021.

The report is attached to this press release and available at:
https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations

For further information, please contact:
Adam Nilsson, Investor relations: ir@physitrack.com. +46 (0) 70 746 44 21

About Physitrack
Physitrack, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, mainly focused on the B2B physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care market. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and patients in 187 countries, we are a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual care powered by the Physitrack technology platform where we have in-house physiotherapists and corporate wellness practitioners in the UK, the Nordics and Germany.

Physitrack is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK). www.physitrackgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.
info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399

Attachments

Physitrack Plc 2021 Annual Report And Accounts

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693529/Physitrack-PLCs-publ-Annual-Report-2021-published

