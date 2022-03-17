Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.03.2022 | 16:34
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Index change

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Index change

Lyxor International Asset Management (USAU) Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Index change 17-March-2022 / 15:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 16 March 2022

The terms in this letter to shareholders that begin with uppercase letters are defined in the MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF prospectus.

RE - Modification of the Benchmark Index methodology and of the name of the following sub-fund:

LYXOR MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF 

SHARE CLASS                ISIN CODE 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010296061

Dear Unit-holder,

We hereby inform you that LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, acting in it capacity as the management company (hereafter the "Management Company") of the Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF sub-fund (hereafter the "Sub-fund"), has decided to make the following modifications: 1. Modification of the Sub-fund's Benchmark Index methodology

The Benchmark Index administrator has modified the Benchmark Index methodology to incorporate the minimum requirements of the European Union Climate Transition Benchmarks ("EU CTB") required under the delegated acts supplementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2089 amending Regulation (EU) 2016/1011.

In order to reflect this change, the "Benchmark Index" section of the Sub-fund's portfolio will be modified and the name of the Benchmark Index will be changed as shown in the table below: 

Benchmark Index name 
Until 17 March 2022 (at closing)         As of 18 March 2022 (at opening of trade) 
MSCI USA ESG Broad Select Net Total Return Index MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB Select Net Total Return Index

The Benchmark Index construction method and the rules for updating and re-weighting its components are available on MSCI's website at www.msci.com.

As of 18 March 2022, the Sub-fund's investment objective will be sustainable investment within the meaning of Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 on sustainability reporting in the financial services sector (the "SFDR Regulation"). 2. New name

To better reflect the changes made to its Benchmark Index, the Sub-fund's name will be changed as follows: 

Sub-fund's current name      Sub-fund's new name 
Until 17 March 2022 (at closing) As of 18 March 2022 (at start of trade) 
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI USA ESG BROAD CTB (DR) UCITS ETF

No other changes will be made to any other of the Fund's characteristics, and in particular to its reward/risk profile, investment strategy, trading codes or management fees.

The Sub-fund's Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document will be modified accordingly when the aforementioned modification comes into effect.

We remind that it is necessary and important that investors acquaint themselves with the Fund's Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document (KIID), which are available on Lyxor's website at www.lyxoretf.fr. These documents are also available on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org and may be provided by the Management Company upon request.

If you have any other questions you may contact Lyxor's Client Service department at +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 and client-services-etf@lyxor.com.

We advise you to regularly consult with your financial advisor to obtain any additional information concerning your investments.

The Management Company

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010296061 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      USAU 
Sequence No.:  149873 
EQS News ID:  1305807 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2022 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.