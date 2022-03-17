DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Index change

Lyxor International Asset Management (USAU) Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Index change 17-March-2022 / 15:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, 16 March 2022

The terms in this letter to shareholders that begin with uppercase letters are defined in the MULTI UNITS FRANCE - Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF prospectus.

RE - Modification of the Benchmark Index methodology and of the name of the following sub-fund:

LYXOR MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF

SHARE CLASS ISIN CODE Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010296061

Dear Unit-holder,

We hereby inform you that LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, acting in it capacity as the management company (hereafter the "Management Company") of the Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF sub-fund (hereafter the "Sub-fund"), has decided to make the following modifications: 1. Modification of the Sub-fund's Benchmark Index methodology

The Benchmark Index administrator has modified the Benchmark Index methodology to incorporate the minimum requirements of the European Union Climate Transition Benchmarks ("EU CTB") required under the delegated acts supplementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2089 amending Regulation (EU) 2016/1011.

In order to reflect this change, the "Benchmark Index" section of the Sub-fund's portfolio will be modified and the name of the Benchmark Index will be changed as shown in the table below:

Benchmark Index name Until 17 March 2022 (at closing) As of 18 March 2022 (at opening of trade) MSCI USA ESG Broad Select Net Total Return Index MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB Select Net Total Return Index

The Benchmark Index construction method and the rules for updating and re-weighting its components are available on MSCI's website at www.msci.com.

As of 18 March 2022, the Sub-fund's investment objective will be sustainable investment within the meaning of Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 on sustainability reporting in the financial services sector (the "SFDR Regulation"). 2. New name

To better reflect the changes made to its Benchmark Index, the Sub-fund's name will be changed as follows:

Sub-fund's current name Sub-fund's new name Until 17 March 2022 (at closing) As of 18 March 2022 (at start of trade) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI USA ESG BROAD CTB (DR) UCITS ETF

No other changes will be made to any other of the Fund's characteristics, and in particular to its reward/risk profile, investment strategy, trading codes or management fees.

The Sub-fund's Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document will be modified accordingly when the aforementioned modification comes into effect.

We remind that it is necessary and important that investors acquaint themselves with the Fund's Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document (KIID), which are available on Lyxor's website at www.lyxoretf.fr. These documents are also available on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org and may be provided by the Management Company upon request.

If you have any other questions you may contact Lyxor's Client Service department at +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 and client-services-etf@lyxor.com.

We advise you to regularly consult with your financial advisor to obtain any additional information concerning your investments.

The Management Company

ISIN: FR0010296061

