Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. agrees to buy German start-up Engy Solutions to strengthen its position in the Messaging Services market

Press Release - 17.03.2022

Airtime Partecipazioni agrees to buy German start-up Engy Solutions to strengthen its position in the Messaging Services market

Italian fintech company Airtime Partecipazioni SpA ("Airtime") has agreed to buy German messaging technology start-up Engy Solutions to strengthen its position in the market for communication services via SMS and platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Airtime, which is listed on Euronext Growth Paris, will acquire 100 percent of Engy Solutions shares for 30 million euros, subject to adjustment clauses. The German company owns a multi-channel platform that will allow it to integrate further services for Mexedia, the new division of the firm dedicated to the business services market.

"The acquisition is the first step of the Mexedia project, created to offer innovative technological solutions to companies," explained Airtime COO Paolo Bona. "We are in a crucial stage of our growth plan which will see more than 50 million euros of investments in the next two years."

Engy Solutions works with some of the most important international wholesale players in the world of messaging. It had a turnover of 6 million euros in 2021, up 48 percent compared to the previous year, and an EBITDA margin of 34 percent.

"Through our involvement with Airtime, Engy will be able to grow further and strengthen its role in the market," said Engy Solutions Managing Director Axel Bernhard. "We are happy to work together on the development of Mexedia and to become part of this team which is disruptively innovating our market."

Mexedia is a single integrated technological ecosystem that provides a set of services, delivered in the cloud and through API, which manage all the phases of businesses' interaction with customers, through every channel and device, using automation, artificial intelligence, and specialised personnel in contact centres.

Airtime CTO Gianluca Granero said the platform that Engy had developed over the last three years was characterised by its scalability. "The platform is built according to standards that ensure easy evolution and maintenance, and so it does not have technological debt", he explained, adding that the acquisition was "perfectly complementary with the activities of Airtime".

Upcoming events

Publication of full year financial report: 28.04.2022, after market close.

More about Airtime (https://www.airtimepartecipazioni.com/)

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A is an Italian company active in the financial technology sector. It has been listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris since September 2021 (ISIN: IT0005450819).

The firm develops innovative technologies in the telecommunications and financial services spheres and is present in markets in Europe and the United States.

Founded by the entrepreneur Orlando Taddeo, it generated consolidated revenues of 134 million euros in 2020.



Company: Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A.
Internet: https://www.airtimepartecipazioni.com/
ISIN: IT0005450819

