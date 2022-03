Oxurion NV: Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and Novartis Pharma AG

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US - March 17,2022 - 07.00 PM CET-Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company" or "Oxurion"), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, it had received two transparency notifications following the closing of its private placement, which was announced on March 7, 2022.

Oxurion received a transparency notification dated March 14, 2022, from Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, indicating that, by virtue of an acquisition of shares on March 7, 2022, through the private placement, it had acquired 3,128,819 common shares, which represents 6.7% of Oxurion's voting rights, and thus crossed the 5% threshold (the "Fidelity Notification").

Oxurion also received a transparency notification dated March 15, 2022, from Novartis Pharma AG and Novartis AG, which confirmed Novartis Pharma AG's holding of 2,177,226 common shares, which as a result of the private placement now represents 4.7% of Oxurion's voting rights, and thereby also crossed the 5% threshold (downwards) (the "Novartis Notification").

Content of the Fidelity Notification

Reason of the notifications

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notifications by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Date on which the threshold is crossed

7 March 2022

Threshold that is crossed

5%

Denominator

46,628,892

Notified details

See Annex 1.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC. FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.

Content of the Novartis Notification

Reason of the notifications

Passive crossing of a threshold.

Notifications by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Date on which the threshold is crossed

7 March 2022

Threshold that is crossed

5%

Denominator

46,628,892

Notified details

See Annex 2.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Novartis Pharma AG is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Novartis AG.



About Oxurion

1 Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

Attachment