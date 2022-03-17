

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Acme United Corp. has recalled nearly 165,000 PhysiciansCare brand over-the-counter drugs due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement.



The company has recalled PhysiciansCare brand aspirin, extra strength non aspirin, extra strength pain reliever, ibuprofen, medication station, and multi-pack. They are packaged in cardboard boxes of 50, 100, 250, and 500 tablets per box.



The company said the recalled over-the-counter products contain regulated substances, like aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen, which must be in child resistant packaging when being used in the household as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.



Although no injuries have been reported, the company has asked customers to immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Acme United for information on how to dispose of or return the product and receive a full refund.



The recalled products were sold at Amazon.com and FSAstore.com from February 2014 through June 2021 for between $5 and $50.







