Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd: DEA Plans Release and NFT Presale for Its Fourth PlayMining Game Titled "Cookin' Burger" in May

Expanding Play-to-Earn GameFi Ecosystem Adds Its First Third-Party Game Title

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based GameFi ecosystem Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) today announced the launch of its newest blockchain game Cookin' Burger - the fourth title and the first third-party game to be released within its PlayMining ecosystem.

Per the official statement, the beta version of Cookin' Burger will be unveiled around May 2022. By design, Cookin' Burger is a multi-tasking cooking game where users play the role of a burger shop staff member. Within the game, players will take orders from different customers and serve them quickly and correctly to increase their restaurant's reputation. To celebrate the game's launch, DEA has announced a presale of the game's Shop NFT beginning March 18 at 11:00.

Cookin' Burger brings the simulated experience of managing a burger shop onto the blockchain. Even with its straightforward and intuitive gameplay, a specific learning curve will help players excel at the game. While playing the game, players are eligible to win in-game rewards via daily missions, weekend events, and monthly rankings. Based on each player's in-game scores tallied across each season, Cookin' Burger will distribute DEAPcoin (DEP) and other in-game rewards.

Players can own individual burger shops within the game by holding NFTs called "Shop NFT" or play without owning any shops. These Shop NFTs come with different upgrades and features, which, in turn, impact the overall rewards a player can earn. As the Shop NFTs are a crucial part of the Cookin' Burger ecosystem, the upcoming presale of Shop NFTs will provide users with early access to a wide range of NFT combinations, ranging from categories, ranks, menus, and locations. For a detailed game overview of "Cookin' Burger," please click here.

PlayMining currently offers three games that were originally developed by the DEA team. Cookin' Burger, developed by Burger Studio, is the platform's first game developed and provided by an outside party, highlighting that DEA will continue to actively collaborate with third-party developers further to expand the selection of titles in the PlayMining ecosystem.

On being the first third-party project to join DEA's PlayMining ecosystem, Burger Studio CEO Takafumi Kiyota notes, "PlayMining is a creator-friendly platform, so even a small team like ours was able to enter the market. We have designed this title to embody the dream of 'running your own restaurant' through this casual 'cooking game.' At the same time, we hope to offer a new 'play-to-earn' experience to everyone around the world."

About DEA

Digital Entertainment Asseta GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018. It is developing JobTribes, a play-to-earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd

Hideaki Kurihara:kurihara@dea.sg

Honami Soeda:soeda@dea.sg

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment