SWEF: February 2022 NAV

Net Asset Value, 28 February 2022

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

As at the close of business on 28 February 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.78p (31 January 2022: unaudited net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.02p).

Loans advanced GBP416.1m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP13.7m Cash and cash equivalents GBP2.0m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(11.5m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(0.0m) Net assets GBP420.3m

Capital amounts drawn as at 28 February 2022 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 28 February 2022 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP236.2 GBP236.2 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR211.6 GBP177.7 GBP413.9 m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP34.5 GBP34.5 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR9.1 GBP7.7 GBP42.2 m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

All figures herein are published based on current information, estimates and judgements. Enquiries:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 203 5303 630

E: starwood@apexfs.com

