IRLAB Therapeutics: Welcome to IRLAB's Capital Markets Day 2022

IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) will host a capital markets day on Tuesday March 22, 2022, in Stockholm to present the company's strategies, growth plan and key assets.

The Capital Markets Day will be held at 12:15 CET on March 22, 2022, at Helio G30, Grev Turegatan 30, in Stockholm.

The program will provide an update on IRLAB's long-term strategy and an external perspective on IRLAB's projects and drug candidates. Mats Thoren, a seasoned investor and analyst within life science, will moderate. Representatives from IRLAB's management team will be available for discussions.

A detailed agenda and a link for lunch registration follows.

12.15 - 13.00 Standing lunch

13.00 - 13.30 Introduction, strategy and growth

Introduction - Mats Thoren

Strategy and growth - CEO IRLAB, Dr Nicholas Waters

Parkinson's and our key assets - CMO IRLAB, Dr Joakim Tedroff

13.30 - 14.00 Partnering with IRLAB

Introduction - CEO IRLAB, Dr Nicholas Waters

Ipsen & mesdopetam - Stephen Glyman, SVP Head of Neuroscience at Ipsen

14.00 - 15.00 IRLAB's key assets

Introduction - CMO IRLAB, Joakim Tedroff

Mesdopetam - Professor of Neurology Karl Kieburtz

Pirepemat - Professor of Neurology Bastiaan Bloem

Market opportunities - CFO IRLAB, Viktor Siewertz

15.00 - 15.30 Pre-klinical projects

Pre-clinical projects - Dr Nicholas Waters & Dr Joakim Tedroff

Key takeaways - Mats Thoren

The Capital Markets Day will be sent live on IRLAB's website, and a recording will be available after the event.

Participate on-site or online?

It will be possible to participate in the Capital Markets Day on-site or online. Those who participate online will be able to submit their questions online.

To participate on site, please register at: https://financialhearings.com/event/43956/register/live_event

For more information

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 700 81 81 17

E-mail: asa.hillsten@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that focuses on discovery and development of novel treatments in Parkinson's disease. The company's most advanced drug candidates, Mesdopetam (IRL790), licensed to Ipsen, and Pirepemat (IRL752), have completed Phase IIa studies and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease: involuntary movements (PD-LIDs), psychosis (PD-P) and symptoms linked to cognitive decline such as impaired balance and increased risk of falls (PD-Falls). Through its proprietary research platform, the Integrative Screening Process (ISP), IRLAB has discovered and developed all its projects within Parkinson's disease and will have an ability to also discover drug candidates for other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), where large and growing medical needs exist. In addition to the Phase IIb clinical candidates, the ISP platform has also generated several CNS programs that are now in preclinical phases. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. More information is found on www.irlab.se.

