IRLAB Therapeutics: Welcome to IRLAB's Capital Markets Day 2022

IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) will host a capital markets day on Tuesday March 22, 2022, in Stockholm to present the company's strategies, growth plan and key assets.
The Capital Markets Day will be held at 12:15 CET on March 22, 2022, at Helio G30, Grev Turegatan 30, in Stockholm.
The program will provide an update on IRLAB's long-term strategy and an external perspective on IRLAB's projects and drug candidates. Mats Thoren, a seasoned investor and analyst within life science, will moderate. Representatives from IRLAB's management team will be available for discussions.
A detailed agenda and a link for lunch registration follows.
12.15 - 13.00 Standing lunch
13.00 - 13.30 Introduction, strategy and growth
Introduction - Mats Thoren
Strategy and growth - CEO IRLAB, Dr Nicholas Waters
Parkinson's and our key assets - CMO IRLAB, Dr Joakim Tedroff
13.30 - 14.00 Partnering with IRLAB
Introduction - CEO IRLAB, Dr Nicholas Waters
Ipsen & mesdopetam - Stephen Glyman, SVP Head of Neuroscience at Ipsen
14.00 - 15.00 IRLAB's key assets
Introduction - CMO IRLAB, Joakim Tedroff
Mesdopetam - Professor of Neurology Karl Kieburtz
Pirepemat - Professor of Neurology Bastiaan Bloem
Market opportunities - CFO IRLAB, Viktor Siewertz
15.00 - 15.30 Pre-klinical projects
Pre-clinical projects - Dr Nicholas Waters & Dr Joakim Tedroff
Key takeaways - Mats Thoren
The Capital Markets Day will be sent live on IRLAB's website, and a recording will be available after the event.
Participate on-site or online?
It will be possible to participate in the Capital Markets Day on-site or online. Those who participate online will be able to submit their questions online.
To participate on site, please register at: https://financialhearings.com/event/43956/register/live_event
For more information
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Mobile: +46 700 81 81 17
E-mail: asa.hillsten@irlab.se
Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se
About IRLAB
IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that focuses on discovery and development of novel treatments in Parkinson's disease. The company's most advanced drug candidates, Mesdopetam (IRL790), licensed to Ipsen, and Pirepemat (IRL752), have completed Phase IIa studies and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease: involuntary movements (PD-LIDs), psychosis (PD-P) and symptoms linked to cognitive decline such as impaired balance and increased risk of falls (PD-Falls). Through its proprietary research platform, the Integrative Screening Process (ISP), IRLAB has discovered and developed all its projects within Parkinson's disease and will have an ability to also discover drug candidates for other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), where large and growing medical needs exist. In addition to the Phase IIb clinical candidates, the ISP platform has also generated several CNS programs that are now in preclinical phases. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. More information is found on www.irlab.se.
