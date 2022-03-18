Anzeige
Freitag, 18.03.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Letzter Tag vor großer Meldung? Heute 21 x Buy!
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
18.03.22
08:00 Uhr
1,670 Euro
-0,010
-0,60 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
Dow Jones News
18.03.2022 | 11:37
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 18-March-2022 / 10:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 10.110000       0.000000            10.110000   8487931 
or reached 
Position of previous      10.970000       0.000000            10.970000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BJT0FF39                   8487791                    10.110000 
Sub Total 8.A       8487791                      10.110000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                140                            0.000000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  140                            0.000000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
1)      Management, 
       Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 3, LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman 1 LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
1)      Finco Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
1)      IV Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance Europe 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment   9.910000          0.000000               9.910000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
2)      Management, 
       Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 3, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman 1 LP 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
2)      Finco Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
2)      IV Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance Europe 
2)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors (UK) 
2)      Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

17 March 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  150148 
EQS News ID:  1306579 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1306579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
