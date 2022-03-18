Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Following the soft-launch of the After Shot, the Company has sold the initial product online. With thousands of bottles now in the field and a lot of feedback from our loyal customers and fans, the Company is moving forward with new formulations. The Company has engaged a renowned formulation group based in Scottsdale to develop new formulations with clinically-proven ingredients, enabling the Company to make specific label claims. In addition, the Company is developing proprietary flavor profiles for use in future products.





After Shot

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7244/117270_faa27cb7e4200b5a_002full.jpg

Alcohol Sales Soar

The proliferation of DIY recipes from newly-minted celebrity mixologists, combined with surging sales of alcohol-related hardware, has resulted in brands developing products in the new category of Ready-to-Drink (RTD). Research has also revealed that the increase in sales is from larger individual purchases, suggesting that more of the heaver drinkers may suffer an increase of the dreaded day-after hangover. The Company's After Shot is targeted to the heart of these growing market segments. From the late-twenties junior executive, who still parties hard but now finds it hard to get going the next morning, to the soccer moms having after-game cocktails and the bougie, online drinking-club Winos, NOHO's After Shot is the remedy for those next day woes.

Awareness Campaign

The Company is finalizing digital ad boards to bring awareness to our products. We will advise the public when the ads are live, estimated to be within the next two weeks and will appear throughout New York City.

More from NOHO - In addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nohodrink.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Noho, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Contact

IR@TheCampusCo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117270