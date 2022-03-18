MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Gives Update on $4.25 M Sale of the Rolling Dunes Property and Progress of Navarre and Baird Rd Properties

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that the sale of 183 Rolling Dunes for $4.25 Million is expected to close the first week of May. The land acquisition and construction costs for this property are $1.85 Million ($1,850,000) which realizes a $2.4 Million ($2,400,000) gross profit.

As of March 15th, 2022, we are pleased to announce the following has been completed at 183 Rolling Dunes, and we are confident on meeting our targeted completion date.

The list of completed work Includes:

HVAC

Electrical Wiring

Insulation

Drywall

Shiplap

Tongue and Groove Ceilings

Hardie Siding,

Painting and coatings will be complete by the end of March.

Interior work that has been completed includes:

Roofing Complete (Includes Flash, Peal, and Seal all roof surfaces and install "Max Rib" exposed fastener style galvanized roof panels.

Install of pool complete

Interior finishes that are in progress and will be completed soon:

Tiling of Showers and bathroom floors will be complete the end of this week 3/19

Cabinet installs from 3/26-4/1

Template Counter tops 4/1

Flooring installs 4/1-4/8

Prep and prime of all interior walls

SEE PICTURES OF ROLLING DUNES PROGRESS ON OUR TWITTER ACCOUNT: SBQ HOLDINGS LLC @LlcSbq

The Baird Road project has been changed to a larger designed Vacation Rental Property with a 2-car garage and 750 square foot 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment above. This will make this property a total of 10 beds and 11 baths. We decided to use the larger property to build another model that is in our architectural portfolio. We would like to have all 3 different models constructed this year and prove the designs for this area. This double lot was a perfect size to implement our larger design. We are expected to start breaking ground in April with an estimated completion date of March 2023.

The Navarre property will be the same design as Rolling Dunes and we are expected to start breaking ground in April as well with an estimated completion date of March 2023.

"In 2022, we fully intend to aggressively implement our land acquisition plan to build our portfolio of large vacation style short term rental properties. MasterBeat plans to strategically use its recently filed Regulation A capital raise to aggressively purchase additional land parcels throughout the Florida Panhandle. With every $500k to $600k in raw land purchases, SBQ can add $4 million plus in asset value to the books with the potential of $2m plus in profits. The Company has secured constructions loans for the builds using the purchased land for collateral. So, all funds raised in the market to purchase land secures the building loan and adds significant asset value and profits. We fully intend to acquire an additional 10 parcels in 2022 on the Florida Panhandle. This will give us the potential to generate 40M plus in revenue with 20M plus in profit," stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp.

Zillow has the area appreciating at 23.2% annually over the next 12 months and there was 46.6% change over the previous 12 months.

https://www.zillow.com/santa-rosa-beach-fl-32459/home-values/

Rented Inc., recently listed the Florida Panhandle as the best location for investors to purchase vacation rental homes. Florida's northwest Gulf Coast ranked #1 on the new "100 Best Places to Buy Vacation Rentals." The report was compiled by Rented Research and Weiss Analytics ranking destinations by the cost of ownership, short-term revenue potential, acquisition cost, annual appreciation, and projected changes in asset value. The new 2020 report determined that Florida's Panhandle offers the best returns on vacation home investments over "Every Other Market" in the United States and has an index score of 98.7 out of 100. The Florida Panhandle has emerged as the clear winner as the top vacation-home investment area in the United States. See more at www.inman.com/2020/07/20/florida-is-the-no-1-state-to-purchase-a-vacation-rental/

