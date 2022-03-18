



Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Mar 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NexBloc today announced the creation of the .freedom blockchain top-level domain (bTLD) for use in Web 3.0. Anyone worldwide can purchase .freedom domains such as yourname.freedom with net proceeds going toward global humanitarian aid. Immediate use of funds will focus on bringing relief for Ukrainian war victims.NexBloc is developing infrastructure for the decentralized web with their blockchain domain naming system (bDNS) to make Web 3.0 a usable ecosystem of connected websites and applications. They use an omnichain approach by creating root domains on core blockchains and then interconnecting any blockchain to use a consistent naming path. The core blockchain for the .freedom bTLD will be selected from a group of short-listed blockchains and form the basis for all NexBloc's cause-based projects.The 2022 goal of the project is to drive one million buyers of .freedom domains with net proceeds delivered to cause entities like the International Red Cross and others. Over $50 million in funding will have been distributed when this goal is reached. In addition to contributing to a worthy cause, buyers will have full rights to all that blockchain DNS delivers. Now and in the future, this includes human-readable cryptocurrency wallet addresses, decentralized email, access to distributed storage for timeless access, digital asset naming such as art NFTs and much more.The creation of .freedom domains is also completely trackable and auditable, ensuring that funding can be traced for delivery to the cause entities. Domain buyers will be assured that the funding they provide goes to causes.Dana Farbo, Founder and CEO of NexBloc, stated, "Freedom is a core tenant of the decentralized web. The freedom to own your data and be free from centralized censorship. The freedom to access information anywhere you get the internet without government restrictions. This is part of our long-term mission of bringing all into a freer world. With the .freedom project, we hope to be a major part of aid delivery to Ukrainian war victims and global humanitarian causes forever."NexBloc is also calling for Partners to join the cause. Their system contains close to 100,000 protected domains that may be trademarked so are not offered for public sale. Any company that wants to contribute can validate they own the trademarked name and will be allowed to acquire that domain. NexBloc will also add a list of supportive decentralized ecosystem partners and encourages all to join.About NexBlocNexBloc is building the next generation of the internet with blockchain DNS at the core. Blockchain digital entities tied to the decentralized web are the future of personal data protection and use.Founded as a BVI company in 2021, NexBloc uses technology stacks to create custom deployments of bDNS systems. They currently have over ten private blockchain top-level domains (bTLD) in various forms of deployment.Domain Website: https://domain.nexbloc.com/Website: https://www.nexbloc.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/80164369Medium: https://medium.com/nexblocTwitter: https://twitter.com/nexblocTelegram: https://t.me/nexblocPress or Partner inquiries please send to pr@nexbloc.comSource: NexBlocCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.