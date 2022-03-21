Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Relief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 1 to its Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission



21-March-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Relief Therapeutics Files Amendment No. 1 to its Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Geneva, Switzerland, March 21, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), announced today that it has filed Amendment No. 1 to its Registration Statement on Form 20-F ("Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Registration Statement is intended to register Relief as a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Registration Statement has been filed as part of an ongoing program to convert Relief's Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program in the United States to a Level 2 ADR program and is part of Relief's ongoing efforts to list its ADRs on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Nasdaq listing will only occur after the Registration Statement has become effective, which is subject to a continuing review of the Registration Statement by the SEC, and the filing by Relief of a listing application with the Nasdaq (which has not yet occurred). There can be no assurance that the Registration Statement will become effective or that Relief will be successful in its efforts to list its ADRs to the Nasdaq Stock Market. The filing of the Registration Statement is not part of an offering of securities. Therefore, Relief will receive no proceeds from its current ADR program. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful unless registered and/or qualified under applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 35 of the Swiss Financial Services Act dated 15 June 2018, as amended ("FinSA"), or art. 27 et seqq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of Relief in or into Switzerland within the meaning of FinSA. Further, the ADRs have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and no public offering of securities shall be made in the United States except by means of a prospectus meeting made available by Relief that contains detailed information about Relief and its management, as well as financial statements meeting the requirements of the Act. ABOUT RELIEF Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief has also a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 was recently accepted for filing by the FDA with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, have brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jack Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether the Registration Statement will become effective, (ii) whether a market will develop for Relief's ADRs, (iii) whether, if Relief's ADRs are traded in the U.S., they will become eligible to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and the timing of any such listing, and (iv) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX, press releases and filings with the SEC, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

