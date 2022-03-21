Landshut/Vienna (ots) -The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of grosso tec AG have decided to acquire a shareholding in S&T AG of up to 5,500,000 bearer shares, which corresponds to approximately 8.32% of the share capital of S&T AG, by means of a voluntary public partial offer ("Partial Offer"). grosso tec AG sets the offer price at EUR 15.30 cum dividend in cash per S&T AG share. This corresponds to a premium of 5.30 % in relation to the last closing price of the S&T AG share on Friday, 18 March 2022 as well as to a premium of 15.76 % in relation to the one-month VWAP ("Volume-Weighted Average Price") of the S&T AG share since Monday, 21 February 2022.grosso tec AG will thus provide S&T AG shareholders with a divestment opportunity at attractive conditions.grosso tec AG points out that neither the provisions of the Austrian Takeover Act (Übernahmegesetz - ÜbG) nor those of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) apply to the Partial Offer.Pressekontakt:Purtscher RelationsAnja Saurwein+43 1 505 01 18a.saurwein@purtscherrelations.atOriginal-Content von: Purtscher Relations GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/162144/5175616